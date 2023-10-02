TWO BEAR CAPITAL OPENS NEW YORK HEADQUARTERS IN THE ALEXANDRIA CENTER FOR LIFE SCIENCE

Venture Capital Firm Focused on Harnessing Life Sciences and Technology Embeds in the Cutting-Edge Center Where Founders and Partners Innovate, New York Presence is Part of the Firm's Strategic Growth Plans

Biotech Veteran Mark Adams Named Venture Partner and Will Lead Two Bear Capital's New York Offices

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Bear Capital, the venture capital firm investing in disruptors in biotechnology, bioinformatics, healthcare IT, machine learning and AI, and information security, today announced the opening of its New York headquarters within the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. With a mission to create and grow the life sciences ecosystems and clusters that ignite and accelerate the world's leading innovators, the Alexandria Center is the ideal location from which Two Bear Capital will operate in New York.

Mark Adams, Venture Partner, Two Bear Capital
Mark Adams, Venture Partner, Two Bear Capital

Two Bear Capital is focused on harnessing life sciences and technology to solve the world's toughest challenges. The New York presence is a part of the company's strategic growth plans on the East Coast and the location within the Alexandria Center allows for greater collaboration and access to founders and partners with breakthrough ideas. Two Bear Capital's portfolio company Sanavia Oncology, which has a propriety platform for replicating cancer biology ex-vivo with unprecedented accuracy, is also headquartered at Alexandria.

To lead the New York operations, Two Bear Capital named Mark Adams as a Venture Partner.  Adams brings more than 25 years of developing and managing scientific and technical teams to the firm. Prior to joining Two Bear, Adams served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies; Managing Director of Healthcare Advanced Analytics with SVB Leerink; and Chief Information Officer of Celmatix and Good Start Genetics. Adams received his PhD in Cell Biology from Baylor College of Medicine and a BA in Biology and Computer Science from Oberlin College.

Mike Goguen, Founder and Managing Partner of Two Bear Capital said; "Opening the Two Bear Capital offices in New York represents a real milestone for our firm. New York is an epicenter for the type of innovation and investment that creates enduring value and we want to contribute to that ecosystem. Our presence here represents our commitment to both New York and to the advancement of life sciences and technology. As part of this growth, we are especially excited to welcome Mark Adams to the Two Bear team. Mark brings exceptional expertise and will play an integral role in the growth of the firm going forward."

Two Bear Capital's New York headquarters are located at 430 East 29th Street, Suite 945, New York, NY 10016.

About Two Bear Capital
Founded in 2019 by Mike Goguen, Two Bear Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in brilliant entrepreneurs who have breakthrough ideas. With its unique approach to venture capital, Two Bear Capital's vision is to build an ecosystem of support, economic opportunity, and innovation that brings the most meaningful ideas to market in the form of enduring high-impact businesses that benefit society as a whole, while delivering for investors. The firm primarily focuses on early founder-led companies with disruptive innovations in biotechnology, bioinformatics, healthcare IT, machine learning and AI, and information security. Two Bear Capital has offices in Menlo Park, San Diego, Boston, and New York, with its home base in Whitefish, Montana. For more information visit: www.twobearcapital.com

