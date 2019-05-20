Two Beloved Childhood Brands, Sun-Maid and Little Tikes®, Team Up to Create New Memories This Summer

KINGSBURG, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all parents! Just in time for summer, moms and dads have an exciting opportunity to get their hands on an abundance of childhood's first cherished snack and the best toddler's toy car ever made. Sun-Maid Growers of California, in partnership with Little Tikes®, is hosting "Play-Stakes," a limited time promotion offering multiple ways to win great prizes*. To celebrate Little Tikes' 50th anniversary, Sun-Maid is giving away 100 Cozy Coupe® cars. The brand is also giving away grocery gift cards and, of course, raisins to deliver some extra sunshine over the next couple of months.

There are two ways to win—via an "Instant Win Play-Stakes" game and "Play with Your Food" contest. The promotion runs now through July 31, 2019. Details about official rules, prize descriptions, and more can be found on Sun-Maid Mini-Snack boxes as well as on www.sunmaid.com/littletikes/.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Little Tikes, a like-minded brand that—similar to Sun-Maid—celebrates the wonder of childhood through its products," said Alan Cheung, Vice President of Marketing at Sun-Maid. "The Cozy Coupe has been a nostalgic staple among many backyards, just as Sun-Maid raisins have been with pantries, so we're excited to give away both and help create some new family memories this summer."

Participants can win in the following two ways:

"Instant Win-Play Stakes" Game

Enter daily for a chance to win a Little Tikes® Cozy Coupe® and other prizes, such as Sun-Maid bumper stickers and Sun-Maid Mini-Snacks. A total of ninety Instant Win prizes will be awarded.

"Play with Your Food" Contest

Build a fantastic creation using Sun-Maid Mini-Snacks boxes and submit your contest photo. Sun-Maid judges will select 10 Grand Prize winners based on the most creative entries; the contest is limited to one entry per person. Each grand prize winner will receive:

One Cozy Coupe

One Case of Sun-Maid Mini-Snacks

of Sun-Maid Mini-Snacks Sun-Maid Bumper Stickers

$100 Grocery Card

In addition, Sun-Maid is offering the opportunity for shoppers to buy Sun-Maid Mini Snacks and earn $0.50 cash back. To learn more and redeem this deal, visit www.ibotta.com/rebates and search Sun-Maid Mini Snacks.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Promotion begins 5/8/19 and ends 7/31/19. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, click here. Sponsor: Sun-Maid Growers of California, 13525 South Bethel Avenue, Kingsburg, CA 93631

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.

SOURCE Sun-Maid Growers of California

Related Links

https://www.sunmaid.com

