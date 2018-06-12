Two BevMo! Executives Honored By Industry Groups

The California based beverage retailer has announced that Bob Graham, vice president of information technology, is being inducted into RIS Magazine's "Hall of Fame" for his long and distinguished career, and that Chief Financial Officer Mandy Fields has been named "Bay Area CFO of the Year" by CFOAwards.org, a joint partnership of the San Francisco Business Times and Larkin Street Youth Services.

Graham, who has spent the past six years as head of information technology at BevMo!, is entering the retail trade publication's esteemed Hall for his many years of retail innovation, pioneering strategies and application of leading-edge technologies. The Hall is open to retailers, analysts and vendors in the retail information systems arena.

His induction ceremony will take place during RIS magazine's annual Retail Experience Summit later this year.

Fields, who was recognized last year by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Top Women in the Bay Area, was awarded "Bay Area CFO of the Year Award" in the non-public company category. The annual awards program attracts more than 500 Bay Area attendees, and helps raise millions of dollars for Larkin Street Youth Services, a local organization that empowers homeless and at-risk youth by offering a model of housing, education, employment and health services.

Fields joined BevMo! two years ago after successful stints at Albertsons Companies, Gap, Inc., and J.P. Morgan. She has proven to be an extremely accomplished leader in guiding the financial operations for the number one specialty beverage retailer on the West Coast.

"What a tremendous honor for both of these outstanding people to be recognized as 'the best' by your peers," said Dimitri Haloulos, CEO of BevMo! "We are so proud of Bob and Mandy's accomplishments, and we're inspired by their successes. Both are so deserving of these awards."

