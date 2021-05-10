Two BIPOC Women Entrepreneurs Launch Website of Divinely Delicious Vegan Recipes

EASTSOUND, Wash., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel's Plate is curated by Gigi Carter and Sersie Blue, two entrepreneurial Black women united by their devotion to healthy living who have committed themselves to change the way we see food. By sharing their knowledge of nutrition and faith, these friends who are also both health coaches are helping people reclaim the lives that God has promised them.

Gigi Carter and Sersie Blue, co-founders of Daniel Fast: A Bridge to Healthy Living, and creators of danielsplate.com new recipe website. Vegan Mac 'n Cheese | danielsplate.com

The eye-catching website features several pages of delicious oil-free, whole-food, plant-based recipes. Visitors can choose among several different meal categories, such as breakfast, soups, entrees, sides — and even desserts! They also can search specifically for recipes free of gluten, nuts or soy. Since Gigi is a certified nutritionist, you can be sure the recipes will help feed a healthy body and soul.

Recipes include Sersie's famous oat-based waffle with blueberries, a three-bean veggie chili, an elegant beet arugula salad, flavor-packed Jalapeño poppers, and a cauliflower steak with butternut squash puree that is as pretty as it is tasty. And that's just to name a few!

Daniel's Plate is a complement to Daniel Fast: A Bridge to Healthy Living, Sersie and Gigi's four-week interactive course that combines faith and nutrition education to help people enjoy a life full of health, energy, and purpose in Christ.

"We love to eat delicious whole-plant foods that energize us to live out our purpose of helping people take control of their health," Gigi says.

"God has a purpose for all of us," Sersie adds. "And He needs us healthy!"

