Two Bitch™ Bourbon Announces National Sponsorship with the American Kennel Club

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Bitch™ Bourbon, the renowned family-owned bourbon brand, is thrilled to announce its new role as the national bourbon sponsor of the American Kennel Club (AKC). This exciting partnership aligns perfectly with September's dual celebrations: AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Month and National Bourbon Heritage Month.

Lauren Luby with an Old Fashioned cocktail made with Two Bitch(TM) Bourbon Small Batch With Bite(TM) Two Bitch(tm) Bourbon Small Batch With Bite(tm)

Founded in 2016 by Joe and Lauren Luby, the brand is named for their sister Doberman rescue dogs, Miss Scarlett and Sage. Based in Nevada, Two Bitch™ Bourbon has quickly garnered national attention. Their tagline, "For the love of dogs, bourbon & good times!" encapsulates their passion for both fine spirits and canine companionship, making the AKC sponsorship a natural and fitting collaboration.

September marks the beginning of the fall and winter seasons when bourbon typically sees an uptick in popularity. This timely sponsorship not only celebrates the legacy of bourbon but also underscores the importance of responsible dog ownership. As the official bourbon sponsor of the AKC, Two Bitch™ Bourbon will be featured in various AKC events and promotions throughout the year, elevating both the brand and the message of responsible pet care.

In addition to the sponsorship, Two Bitch™ Bourbon is excited to introduce a new affiliate fundraising program designed to support dog rescue organizations and shelters. Through this initiative, participating organizations can now earn a revenue share from all online sales generated by their supporters. "This new program aligns seamlessly with our long-standing commitment to supporting dog-related causes, further reinforcing our dedication to the canine community," says Joe Luby.

Two Bitch™ Bourbon offers a range of premium bourbons that can be ordered online with shipping available to over 30 states. As a brand deeply rooted in its mission to support dog lovers and their furry friends, the company is proud to integrate its values with its sponsorship activities and fundraising efforts.

Their range of bourbons include:

Eureka Gold™ – Palate: honeysuckle, caramel, toasted oak, medium grain, sweet corn, peach

Small Batch with Bite™ - Palate: bananas foster, vanilla, nutmeg, light grain

Single Barrel Select – Palate: Caramelized sugar, butterscotch and toffee, spiced vanilla

Pack Leader Reserve™ - Palate: crème brulée, caramel, vanilla, oak

Founded in Nevada in 2016, Two Bitch™ Bourbon is a family-owned company named for the owners' sister rescue dogs and dedicated to delivering exceptional spirits with a love for dogs and good times. Their bourbons are available for online ordering with shipping to over 30 states, supporting a range of dog-related causes through donations and partnerships.

