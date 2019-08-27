Two Brothers from the San Fernando Valley are Disrupting the Tortilla Industry, Announce Partnership with Smart & Final

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based Mr. Tortilla has launched a new line of tortillas that will be available at more than 180 Smart & Final locations. Mr. Tortilla looks to expand the possibilities of what a tortilla can be, with delicious and innovative flavors such as Savory Spinach, Jalapeno & Cilantro, and Gourmet White.

"We are fighting back against the notion that all tortillas are the same," said Mr. Tortilla President Anthony Alcazar. "Tortillas made at home with love always taste better. We are driven to deliver tortillas made with love using the highest quality ingredients and care. Upon tasting our delicious tortillas, anyone eating them gets a feel for how amazing tortillas can actually be."

Mr. Tortilla was founded in 2012 by Alcazar and his brother, Ronald, who serves as COO. The brothers brought Mr. Tortilla to market with their father, who brought more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing and in the tortilla industry. As CEO of Mr. Tortilla, Tony Alcazar (Sr.) has successfully led Mr. Tortilla's retail expansion, serving customers in Smart & Final Stores, as well as hundreds of other stores in the California Region.

"We truly believe we have created the world's most delicious tortilla, and in everything our brand is synonymous with the utmost quality," Alcazar said. "We have spent six years perfecting our tortillas. Tortillas like ours have not existed on store shelves until now."

Mr. Tortilla is also disrupting the industry with how they treat their employees. "From our experience, the Tortilla Industry has long paid their employees as little as possible for their work," said Alcazar. The company is committed to providing its employees with a living wage, and sharing 10% of its net profits with employees.

"We instill the same love we have for baking into our employees," Alcazar said. "Every person here is dedicated to creating the best tortilla in the world. We believe that when every person making our tortillas is treated well, they will put extra love and care into making our tortillas perfectly."

In order to lead one of Mr. Tortilla's production lines, an employee must undergo training to become a Master Baker and ensure they have an intimate knowledge of the taste, texture, and presentation. "We truly believe that making tortillas is an art form, and every tortilla that we craft is an expression of the passion that we have for baking," Alcazar said.

Mr. Tortilla was founded in 2012 and manufactures its tortillas in the San Fernando Valley. Built around the Alcazar's traditional family tortilla recipe, Mr. Tortilla products are manufactured with less fat, calories and sodium, and feature an artisan flair with a distinct flavor line-up.

Mr. Tortilla is also committed to serving its community, to donating 10% of its net profits to charities and non-profit organizations.

