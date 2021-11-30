Two by Four Named Ad Agency of Record for Club Champion

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two by Four, an independent, full-service advertising agency headquartered in Chicago, has been named advertising agency of record for Club Champion, the number one premium golf club fitter in the country. Two by Four will partner with Club Champion to increase brand visibility and boost sales across the US. The agency's scope includes brand strategy, creative services and website redesign.

Club Champion

"As Club Champion continues to experience exponential growth, we are excited to partner with Two by Four to achieve even more success," said Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion. "As a company that thrives on innovation and big ideas, we were immediately drawn to Two by Four's vision and ingenuity. We are confident this partnership will take Club Champion to the next level."

Established in 2010, Club Champion has quickly grown from a Chicagoland favorite to a thriving company that employs over 220 team members at over 90 locations nationwide, including every major golf market. The company was founded on the idea that professional-level services are just as valuable to amateur golf players as they are to top professionals. Club Champion fitters aim to gain a thorough understanding of customer's playing history and goals to match them with the perfect clubs. By using industry-leading technology like full-swing analysis with TrackMan Pro and putter stroke measurement with SAM PuttLab, fitters can analyze a customer's swing and putting to help construct custom golf clubs that incorporate customer's specific needs.

"As a life-long golfer, I could not be more excited to announce Two by Four will be the Agency of Record for Club Champion," said David Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer of Two by Four. "Early in the RFP process, we knew our agency dynamic and creative vision aligned perfectly with Club Champion. Some might even say it was fit to a tee. Golf puns aside, we are truly excited to bring our creative vision to life and help the brand achieve even more success in 2022 and beyond."

Founded in 1998, Two by Four's work has created a lasting impression for brands like Wrangler, TimberTech, NCAA, Ubisoft, Dupont, Duke University and Getty Museum.

For more information on Club Champion, please visit clubchampiongolf.com.



For more information on Two by Four, please visit twoxfour.com.



About Two by Four

Two by Four has offices in Chicago, San Francisco and soon, Nashville. Core services include brand strategy, advertising, design, corporate identity, naming, interactive, promotions, experiential, internal marketing, public relations, research, media, direct response and social media content creation, curation and community management. For more information about Two by Four please visit twoxfour.com, become a fan of our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter or just bring us donuts.



About the Club Champion

Established in 2010, Club Champion is a national club fitting and building company headquartered in Chicago, IL. There are currently more than 90 Club Champion fitting studios in major markets across the country. The studios carry all the top golf club, shaft and grip manufacturers in the industry, which are used to build test clubs in real-time. Studios are equipped with advanced analysis technology, along with highly trained certified fitters and builders who must complete an extensive training program. Services include club fitting and building, repair services, personalization, and highly engaging corporate and personal entertainment events. For more information about Club Champion, visit www.clubchampiongolf.com.

Media Contact:

Tyler Rabel

Two by Four

312-382-0100

SOURCE Two by Four