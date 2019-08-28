Two Cameras, Two Ways: Canon U.S.A. Announces A Pair Of High-Speed Advanced-Amateur ILC Cameras, The EOS 90D And EOS M6 Mark II

"As camera technology continues to evolve, we find ourselves in a constant state of innovating and challenging the status quo to meet the various desires of our end-users," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With the introduction of these cameras, Canon is reaffirming its continued commitment to a broad range of photographers by offering them the digital imaging tools required to meet their needs."

The EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II include many core features that are identical and hold true to Canon's imaging excellence. These features include:

32.5 Megapixel CMOS(APS-C) Sensor

DIGIC 8 Image Processor

4K UHD up 30p and 1080p FHD up 120p video recording with no crop

UHD up 30p and 1080p FHD up 120p video recording with no crop Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Live View with 5,481 manually selectable i AF positions

AF positions Electronic shutter with a minimum of up to 1/16000 th

Built-in Wi-Fiii and Bluetooth Technologyiii

The Performance DSLR Way: The EOS 90D

The EOS 90D DSLR camera is ideal for the advanced-amateur photographer who values the look-and-feel of the DSLR body and benefits such as an optical viewfinder, 3.0-inch vari-angle touch screen LCD, addition of the multi-controller and a shutter button feel of professional EOS cameras. Now capable of shooting up to 10 frames-per-second (fps), a drastic increase from the 7.0 fps with the EOS 80D, users can capture all of the action on the sidelines of a football game or wildlife while on safari. Assisting in a photographers' ability to capture the action is the 45-point all-cross type AF system, 100 percent viewfinder coverage and now supports up to 27 points in f/8 metering. In addition, the new AE sensor boasts an impressive 220,000 pixels and utilizes EOS iTR AF (face priority) detection. Together, these two features allow for the detection and tracking of faces in various environments and shooting situations while using the viewfinder.

The Compact-and-Lightweight Way: The EOS M6 Mark II

Bringing the controls and functionality of a Canon EOS DSLR into a compact mirrorless camera, the EOS M6 Mark II is destined to wow advanced-amateur photographers. With its enhanced usability, the EOS M6 Mark II is capable of shooting up to 14fps with AF and AE tracking as well as capturing a remarkable 30fps when using RAW Burst Mode with pre-shooting capabilities. The camera also features touch-and-drag AF when using the optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinderiv. A popular and notable benefit of Canon mirrorless cameras allows photographers to select AF positions with the touch of a finger. The EOS M6 Mark II also includes Canon's Dual Pixel AF with Eye AF Servo to help ensure images are in sharp focus and a 3.0-inch, touch-panel LCD screen with tilt-option to help ensure a user's portrait or selfie game is and stays on point.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS 90D is scheduled to be available mid-September 2019 for an estimated retail price of $1199.00 for body only, $1349.00 for EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM kit and $1599.00 for EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM kit*. The EOS M6 Mark II is scheduled to be available late September 2019 in both black and silver for an estimated retail price of $849.99 for body only, $1099.00 for EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit and $1349.00 for EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit*. For additional information, please visit, usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

i Available AF points may decrease when shooting with AF cropping or in movie mode, or depending on camera settings or lens attached.

ii Compatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3/11.2-11.4/12.2, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1/8.0/8.1/9.0. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.

iii Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.1 or later and the Camera Connect App Ver. 2.5.10. This application is not guaranteed to operate on all listed devices, even if minimum requirements are met.

iv Electronic viewfinder (EVF) sold separately from EOS M6 Mark II camera body. EVF may be included with select kits.

