Two Campbell Hall Alumni Featured in 2019 Forbes '30 Under 30'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Campbell Hall alumni, Alex Canter '10 and Lauren Steinberg '11, have been named to the Forbes 2019 "30 Under 30" list. The list acknowledges the boldest 600 trailblazing entrepreneurs aged 30 and younger in 20 different industries from the United States and Canada. Campbell Hall is a leading K-12 independent school in Los Angeles that emphasizes critical thinking and inquiry-based learning.

Campbell Hall, a leading independent K-12 school in Studio City, CA.

Alex Canter '10 is the co-founder of Ordermark, an innovative management system that has revolutionized the way restaurants handle their online ordering business. As a fourth-generation owner and operator of the historic Canter's Deli in Los Angeles, Alex saw a need to streamline the multitude of online ordering services, like Postmates, Grubhub, and ChowNow, into one centralized ticketing system to maximize profits and enhance operational efficiency. Restaurants are also able to use the software to create reports that help in key decision-making such as how best to manage inventory, menu, and staffing.

Alex attributes part of his success to the preparation he received at Campbell Hall. He says, "Campbell Hall taught me to think differently. I was always encouraged by my teachers to stay open-minded. I remember having the realization that I didn't need anyone's permission to start something."

At just 24 years old, Lauren Brook Steinberg '11 is the founder of Queen V, a line of feminine wellness products that uses pH-balanced formulas that are free of harmful ingredients. With her all female-team and bright, unabashed packaging, Queen V promotes openness about women's health issues. With a strong online presence and partnering with Walmart, the company is poised to do $6 million in sales this year.

According to Lauren, "Campbell Hall created a close-knit community for me where I was able to form the best friendships and relationships with teachers who constantly encouraged and inspired me. Being on the newspaper staff, school provided a safe space for me to be creative and the relationships that I formed there have shaped who I am as a person today."

Alex and Lauren join Campbell Hall alumnus, Gavin Chanin '04, a winemaker and founder of Chanin Wines, who also made it onto this illustrious list in 2013. Though these alumni started completely different businesses, they share a common educational foundation and credit Campbell Hall for helping foster their creativity and encouraging their entrepreneurial spirit. These alumni put their ideas to work to create successful businesses garnering recognition in the prestigious Forbes "30 Under 30" list.

ABOUT CAMPBELL HALL

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Campbell Hall's unique mission is more timely and relevant than ever: We are a community of inquiry committed to academic excellence and to the nurturing of decent, loving, and responsible human beings.

Related Images

lauren-brook-steinberg.jpg

Lauren Brook Steinberg

Lauren Brook Steinberg, founder Queen V

alex-canter.jpg

Alex Canter

Alex Canter, founder and CEO, Ordermark

campbell-hall.jpg

Campbell Hall

Campbell Hall, a leading independent K-12 school in Studio City, CA.

campbell-hall.jpg

Campbell Hall

Campbell Hall, a leading independent K-12 school in Studio City, CA.

Related Links

https://www.campbellhall.org/

https://ordermark.com/

SOURCE Campbell Hall

Related Links

https://www.campbellhall.org

