Two CEMEX Cement Plants Earn EPA's 2019 Energy Star Certification

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA, a building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable service to customers and communities across the U.S., today announced two of its cement plants—Miami and Brooksville South—achieved the United States' Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Certification for 2019, recognizing CEMEX's efforts in energy efficiency and sustainability.

These two CEMEX plants have been repeatedly certified by the EPA's ENERGY STAR® program for their conservation efforts. This year's recognition marks nine consecutive years of ENERGY STAR® Certification for CEMEX's Miami Cement Plant, while the Brooksville South Cement Plant has achieved the certification seven out of the last eight years.

"CEMEX is committed to delivering world-class products and services to its clients across the U.S. and the globe while maintaining the highest sustainability standards in our industry," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "CEMEX is honored to once again receive these certifications as evidence of responsible stewardship of our planet and its resources."

To earn the recognition, operations at each plant followed energy-efficiency principles established by the EPA's ENERGY STAR® Guidelines and implemented energy conservation technologies along with energy-reduction projects. The recognized facilities were among the top 25 percent of similar U.S. facilities for energy conservation and met the ENERGY STAR® Plant Energy Performance Indicators.

"At CEMEX, we are committed to pursuing excellence at our operations, and we constantly look for opportunities to cut energy use," said Edgar Angeles, Executive Vice President, Cement Operations and Technical. "These cement plants illustrate our dedication to energy conservation and lead by example, showing the industry what is possible."

About CEMEX

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable services. Its U.S. network includes 11 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For more than 20 years, people across America have looked to EPA's ENERGY STAR program for guidance on how to save energy, save money, and protect the environment. Behind each blue label is a product, building, or home that is independently certified to use less energy and cause fewer of the emissions that contribute to climate change. Today, ENERGY STAR is the most widely recognized symbol for energy efficiency in the world, helping families and businesses save $300 billion on utility bills, while reducing carbon pollution by two billion metric tons since 1992. Join the millions who are already making a difference at energystar.gov

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

SOURCE CEMEX

Related Links

http://cemexusa.com

