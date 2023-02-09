Two Chairs Adds Healthcare, Consumer Heavyweights in Leadership Team Expansion

Former Allbirds Global VP of People, Rosemary Jones joins as VP of People; Former Eden Health and Blink Health marketing leader Eric Ng joins as SVP of Marketing

Digital health veteran Alfonso Castillo promoted to Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Chairs, a modern behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Rosemary Jones has joined as Vice President of People and Eric Ng has joined as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In addition, Alfonso Castillo has been promoted from Vice President of Business Development to Chief Commercial Officer. The two hires and promotion bring decades of combined experience in marketing, people operations, and commercial development to Two Chairs' leadership team.

More Americans are seeking mental healthcare than ever before. People come to therapy for many reasons, but often with the same goal: the desire to improve their well-being. Unfortunately, therapy may not always work due to misperceptions about treatment, misaligned goals, and lack of trust or perceived safety with their clinician. Nearly 20% of patients drop out of therapy prematurely for these reasons.

Two Chairs launched in 2017 to tackle the care access challenge, but through the lens of high quality care and exceptional therapeutic alliance. A strong match between clinicians and patients is one of the most important measures of success for therapy. Two Chairs blends data, technology, and clinical expertise to ensure patients are matched with a clinician who they can relate to and feel safe with, can set appropriate goals, use the proper treatment methodology and help patients feel better.

"Providing exceptional mental healthcare starts with hiring and building the right team to better serve our patients. Alfonso, Eric, and Rosemary share our vision of building a world where everyone has access to quality therapy and a clinician that suits their needs," said Alex Katz, CEO and Founder, Two Chairs. "Their combined background in partnerships, patient engagement, strategy, and culture is critical as we work to deepen our bench of clinicians, expand our health plan and provider partnerships, and provide more care to people in need."

New Vice President of People Rosemary Jones will lead the company's culture, hiring, and DEI strategy. Rosemary is a globally experienced strategic human resources leader with nearly two decades of experience, having worked at companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Sephora, and most recently, Allbirds, where she was the Global Vice President of People. Rosemary is passionate about DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion, & belonging), and has a long track record of building and integrating DEIB into the culture and values of companies.

New Senior Vice President of Marketing Eric Ng is charged with establishing Two Chairs growth targets, building brand awareness, and developing overall marketing strategy. Eric was most recently SVP of Marketing at Eden Health where he led and built a team responsible for establishing the company's marketing and communications strategy. Eric also served as the Vice President of Marketing at Blink Health where he led in developing advertising, content and influencer marketing, and more.

Alfonso Castillo was promoted to Chief Commercial Officer after two years with the company as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. Alfonso has played a pivotal role in the Two Chairs' success with its health plan customers and growth over the past year. Prior to Two Chairs, Alfonso spent five years at Omada where he led corporate strategy and business operations.

The new hires come at a time of significant growth for Two Chairs. The company recently announced new measurement-based care (MBC) capabilities to support clinicians and clients, track therapeutic progress, and improve health outcomes. The new 'mental health snapshots' provide real-time insight into a client's well-being, allowing therapists to personalize treatment plans, empower clients, and strengthen the therapeutic alliance.

About Two Chairs

Two Chairs was founded in 2017 with a mission to build a world where everyone has access to exceptional mental healthcare. We're creating a better experience for both patients and clinicians by starting with an in-depth, research-backed matching process to ensure the ideal patient-therapist fit, offering hybrid care that gives patients and clinicians flexibility between in-person and virtual sessions, and measuring outcomes to ensure patients get better faster. With a growing team of 330+ licensed clinicians across 90 areas of expertise, Two Chairs has 22M covered lives.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Two Chairs