Two Chairs Announces In-Network Status with Aetna, Expanding Access To Behavioral Health Care

● By entering into a national provider group agreement with Aetna, Two Chairs' clients receive national in-network coverage

● Behavioral care innovator looks to expand nationally with focus on exceptional therapeutic alliance, strong client-clinician matching, measurable outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Chairs , a modern behavioral healthcare company, today announced that it has joined the Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, network as a national provider group, available to Aetna commercial members. Aetna joins Kaiser Permanente Northern California and Kaiser Permanente Washington in making Two Chairs available in-network to their members. Aetna commercial members now have in-network access to Two Chairs' individual and group therapy services where offered, including California, Washington and (coming soon) Florida.

Decades of clinical research have shown that therapeutic alliance is the single best predictor of therapy success . Rooted in a tight-knit therapeutic bond , therapeutic alliance depends almost entirely on making the right client-therapist match. Two Chairs' matching approach, informed by comprehensive client and clinical data , impacts treatment retention and outcomes. 98% of Two Chairs clients report strong therapeutic alliance. 90% of Two Chairs clients reach their fourth therapy session, compared to a 36% industry average. And within 12 sessions, 85% of Two Chairs' clients experience reduced symptoms, with 67% seeing meaningful improvement.

"Our agreement with Aetna reﬂects our commitment to quality, rooted in hiring and developing excellent clinicians and providing them with a stable place to grow," said Alex Katz, CEO and Co-Founder, Two Chairs. "With major commercial payers like Aetna on board, we're better able to expand our national footprint, making exceptional mental health care more accessible and affordable for millions of new clients."

Creating a therapy model focused on high-quality care and strong therapeutic alliance requires a working environment that empowers clinicians to practice at the top of their license. Two Chairs offers growth opportunities to its clinicians over the course of their careers, with specialized consultation groups, an APA Accredited Clinical Development Program , stipends for outside learning, and more. Two Chairs prioritizes clinician wellbeing, delivering opportunities for growth and connection, and empowering clinicians to work within their preferred treatment modality.

Clinicians interested in working with Two Chairs can visit https://www.twochairs.com/careers-all

About Two Chairs

Two Chairs was founded in 2017 with a mission to build a world where everyone has access to exceptional mental healthcare. We're creating a better experience for both patients and clinicians by starting with an in-depth, research-backed matching process to ensure the ideal patient-therapist ﬁt, offering hybrid care that gives patients and clinicians ﬂexibility between in-person and virtual sessions, and measuring outcomes to ensure patients get better faster. With a growing team of 350+ licensed clinicians across 90 areas of expertise, Two Chairs has 22M covered lives.

