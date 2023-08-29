Two Chairs Introduces Care Navigation

Accessible to 55 million adults across California , Florida and Washington , Two Chairs Care Navigation supports patients with seamless in-network referrals to psychiatrists, primary care providers, nutritionists, and more





Finding the right care faster can aid in mental health treatment plan adherence and overall health outcomes





Managed referrals free therapists to focus on in-session treatment; reduce out-of-session workload

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Chairs , a modern behavioral healthcare company, today announced the launch of Care Navigation, a new program that enables seamless in-network guidance and referrals for patients requiring either supplemental care or other care modalities. Care Navigation ensures Two Chairs patients can access appropriate whole-person treatment, without the burden and headaches that can come along with self-managing their own care journeys. Patients can also take advantage of Two Chairs' carefully curated referral network of high-quality care providers and health systems, which matches with Two Chairs' own commitment to provide the highest quality mental health care.

Finding a good therapist can be challenging . Even after finding a strong therapist match, patients may benefit from alternative treatments or higher care levels . This can reset a care journey, as patients re-review insurance coverage, scour the web for the right provider, manage emails and phone calls, and idle on waitlists. Despite spending up to 8 hours per month coordinating healthcare for themselves or loved ones, many patients still end up out-of-network with high out-of-pocket costs. Similarly, mental health clinicians can also struggle with the time pressures of referring patients to trusted care providers, which adds administrative, process and research work to their daily caseload and cuts into time reserved for patient sessions and treatment.

Two Chairs Care Navigation allows patients to receive outbound referrals to other care providers within their individual insurance network, regardless of treatment type. Trained Two Chairs Care Navigators work directly with patients to identify and connect with the right provider, helping them avoid common care journey pitfalls: endless searching, dead-ends and 'ghost providers.' A patient struggling with substance abuse, for example, might be referred to an intensive outpatient or inpatient program for addiction. A patient managing a chronic condition like an eating disorder or musculoskeletal pain might be referred to a primary care provider. These streamlined and supportive care referrals help deliver the right care faster and with less frustration, preventing patients from pausing or abandoning treatment — a crucial determinant in health outcomes.

"Delivering personalized care and superior health outcomes requires a commitment to supporting every leg of a patient's care journey," said Alex Katz, CEO and Founder, Two Chairs. "By starting with quality of care and measurable outcomes, then supporting care transitions and care collaboration, we are proving that a more integrated, collaborative and accountable U.S. healthcare system is possible."

