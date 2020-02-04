'Two Cities/One Book' for Mutual Understanding

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the China–United States trade war is an ongoing economic conflict between the world's two largest national economies. Despite this, cities in China and the United States have partnered together to create "Two Cities/One Book", a collaborative project between San Francisco and Shanghai. Over the past several years, San Francisco Public Library worked with the Shanghai Pudong Library to produce the book, which presents an opportunity for San Franciscans to read and discuss the same book, at the same time, as residents from its sister city of Shanghai. People's Daily Online West USA visited the San Francisco Public Library to learn more about the book as part of a documentary on Oct. 23, 2019.

City Librarian of the San Francisco Public Library and advocate for cross-cultural communication

Michael Lambert is City Librarian for the City and County of San Francisco and was appointed to the position in March 2019. During his tenure as the acting director of the San Francisco Public Library, he increased the library's visit rate by extending the opening hours and free borrowing of books.

In a documentary produced by People's Daily Online West USA, Mr. Lambert said, "We are proud to partner with the Shanghai Pudong Library, and we have a program called: Two Cities/One Book." Mr. Lambert has been working with the California Library Association and sits on the Board of Directors of the San Francisco Technical Committee.

