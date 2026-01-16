Two Coker, Robb & Cannon Shareholders Earn TBLS Board Certification in Family Law

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malorie Crosley and Anthony Pax, Attorneys and Shareholders at the law firm of Coker, Robb & Cannon, Family Lawyers, have earned Board Certification in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS).

TBLS board certification is a voluntary credential that requires attorneys to demonstrate substantial experience in their specialty, complete significant continuing legal education in the practice area, undergo peer review, and pass a comprehensive specialty examination.

With Crosley and Pax now certified, Coker, Robb & Cannon's roster includes:

Six (6) Board Certified attorneys (now more than half of the firm's attorneys )

(now ) Approximately half of the firm's staff holding board certification credentials

holding board certification credentials More than half of the firm's paralegals holding board certification credentials

In family law, where outcomes can affect parenting schedules, financial security, and the structure of a family for years, credentialing can be a practical differentiator. The firm's concentration of board certified attorneys and paralegals is intended to support higher-quality issue spotting, tighter case preparation, and more disciplined strategy across the life of a matter.

Board certification remains relatively uncommon statewide. TBLS reports that out of 120,000 lawyers licensed to practice in Texas, only 6,750 are Board Certified—less than 6%.

"Board certification is one of the clearest, most objective markers of specialization in Texas family law," said Attorney & Senior Shareholder Duane L. Coker. "Malorie and Anthony earned a distinction that reflects tested knowledge and sustained experience, and we are proud of them and the fact that our clients can hire a team where board certification is not the exception, but a core part of how we practice family law."

Coker, Robb & Cannon, Family Lawyers represents clients across Denton County, Collin County, and Tarrant County in divorce and family law matters, including complex divorce, child custody and support disputes, property and debt division, enforcement, and modifications. The firm has offices in Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Dallas.

