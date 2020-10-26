Two Counties in Arizona Added to Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health Insurance Coverage

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Arizona runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. This year, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is available to Arizona residents in nine counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, Arizona Complete Health continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, people rely on health insurance to provide a sense of security and peace of mind that they're covered," said Martha Smith, President and CEO, Arizona Complete Health. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most, and now we're pleased to provide that same dependable coverage to more people across the state."

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsides are not available to reduce costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Arizona Complete Health has been serving Arizona since 1981 (originally as Health Net of Arizona) and currently serves more than 518,000 across its Ambetter, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health will be offered:

Cochise

Coconino

Gila

Graham

Greenlee

Maricopa

Pima

Pinal

Santa Cruz

Arizona residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.AZcompletehealth.com.

**Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Arizona restrictions do not allow members to pay premiums with reward earnings. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

** $0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Arizona Complete Health

Arizona Complete Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, provides and administers health benefits through Marketplace, Medicaid, Medicare and dual eligible programs. Formerly known as Health Net of Arizona and Cenpatico Integrated Care, Arizona Complete Health offers Medicare Advantage coverage through its Allwell program and Marketplace coverage through Ambetter. For more information on Arizona Complete Health, please visit the company's website at www.azcompletehealth.com.

