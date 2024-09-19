Two-Day Climate Justice Summit Kicks Off Climate Week NY at Columbia University Climate School

News provided by

HBCU Green Fund

Sep 19, 2024, 13:04 ET

BIPOC climate justice leaders include: Wawa Gatheru, Jacqueline Patterson, Casey Camp-Horinek, Dr. Mildred McClain, Marinel Ubaldo and 14-year old, Francisco Vera

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

WHAT:

The Climate Justice Summit: People Deliver, a dynamic event that marks the start of New York Climate Week, will convene climate justice leaders from around the world to discuss global collaboration and knowledge exchange. Hosted by the HBCU Green FundDonors of Color NetworkColumbia World ProjectsACE ObservatoryOpen Government Partnership, and Columbia University Climate School, this summit is an essential gathering for anyone involved in climate justice work. It provides a unique opportunity to share knowledge and develop strategies that center on racial and economic justice in the fight against climate change.

WHEN:

Sunday, September 22, 2024
9:00 AM6:00 PM EDT

Monday, September 23, 2024
5:30 PM9:00 PM EDT

WHERE:

The Forum at Columbia University
601 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027, USA

HOW:

Media is invited to attend. Due to university guidelines media MUST RSVP to Edrea Davis via [email protected] or via text at 818.613.9521.

The Climate Justice Summit: People Deliver Itinerary:

Day 1 (September 22, 2024)

  • 10:00 AM - 10:15 AM: Welcome Remarks
    Speakers: Felicia Davis, HBCU Green Fund; Sheila Foster, Columbia University Climate School; Thomas Asher, Columbia World Projects; Isabelle Leighton, Donors of Color.

  • 10:15 AM - 11:00 AM: Panel: Climate Justice Keynote Panel Multi-level panel discussion on Gaps, Priorities, and Opportunities for a Just Climate Transition. Moderator, Isatis Cintron-Rodriguez, Columbia Climate School Speakers: Wawa Gatheru, Black Girl Environmentalist; Janene Yazzie, NDC Collective; Malcolm Delsa, Vanuatu Government.

  • 11:00 AM - 11:50 AM: Panel: Investing in Regenerative Justice, Equity, and Afro-descendant Communities The panel will highlight nature-based solutions and the role of community-led initiatives in fostering social and environmental equity. Moderator: Felicia Davis. Speakers: Jacqueline Patterson, Chisholm Legacy Project; Dr. Mildred McClain, Harambee House/Citizens for Environmental Justice; Ousmane Pame, REDES Ecovillages, Ghana; Sarah Kweirt, Uganda.

  • 11:50 AM - 12:00 PM: Floating Futures: Reimagining Urban Spaces through Art, Research, and Ecology CJSx Talks: research presentation Speaker: Vanessa Keith, Studioteka

  • 1:40 PM - 2:10 PMFireside chat: Donors of Color This session will highlight the role of philanthropy in supporting BIPOC-led climate justice initiatives. Moderator, Abdul Dosunmu. Speakers: Cristina Fernandez, David Rockefeller Fund; Isabelle H. Leighton, Donors of Color.

  • 2:10 PM - 3:00 PM: Panel: Building Resilience through Climate Governance and Participation Moderator: Francesca Marzatico, University of Otago Ausckland New Zealand Speakers: Massiel Cairo, Dominican Republic Government; Tim Hughes, Open Government Partnership, Isatis M. Cintron-Rodriguez, ACE Observatory,

  • 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM: Panel: Walking the Talk: How Academia This session will highlight best practices and pitfalls in integrating climate justice into research, teaching, and community engagement. Moderator: Christian Braneon, Speakers: Ana Batista, The New School; Hugo Sarmiento, Columbia World Projects; Sheila Foster, Columbia Climate School; Mathy Stanislaus, Drexel.

  • 4:35 PM4:55 PMFireside chat: People Track Funders
    Moderator: Felicia Davis, HBCU Green Fund Speaker: Melanie Allen, Hive Fund.

  • 4:55 PM - 5:45 PM: Panel: Accountability and Justice: Confronting Climate Conflicts, Colonialism and Holding Polluters Responsible Moderator: Andreia Coutinho Speakers: Marinel Ubaldo, Oxfam; Asmaa Abumezeid, Columbia University; Francisco Vera, Guardianes por la Vida; Juan Rosario, Ameneser 2025.

Day 2 (September 23, 2024)

  • 6:00 PM - 6:40 PMPanel: Reparative Pathways: A Keynote Panel on Climate Justice
    Moderator: Isatis M. Cintron-Rodriguez Speakers: Casey Camp-Horinek, Ponca Nation, OK; Vishal Prasad, Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change; Dani Castillo, El Puente; Loes van Dijk, Climate Court.

  • 6:45 PM - 7:10 PMCARICOM

Contact: Edrea Davis / Makeda Smith

Jazzmyne Public Relations / www.jazzmynepr.com

[email protected] / [email protected]

818.613.9521 / 661.212.7655

SOURCE HBCU Green Fund

