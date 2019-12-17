Two Day Clinical Evaluation of European Medical Devices Course (London, United Kingdom - June 3-4, 2020)

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Evaluation of Medical Devices: The Clinical Evaluation Report" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cover all the aspects of clinical evaluation in line with the European medical device regulations and applicable guidance documents

Course Overview

Gain a detailed overview of the clinical evaluation process

Understand the concepts involved in conducting a clinical evaluation

Learn how to utilise information gathered during a clinical evaluation

Understand where clinical evaluation fits in the development and marketing of medical devices

Take away skills in conducting systematic literature searches

Learn how to appraise data

Know how to assemble clinical evidence acceptable for review by Regulatory Authorities or Notified Bodies

Why you Should Attend

This two day course will cover all the aspects of clinical evaluation in line with the European Medical device regulations and applicable guidance documents. The course will provide you with the tools and skills you will need to produce a high quality clinical evaluation report for all your medical devices. You will understand the detail of what clinical data is needed, how to collect it, analyse it and produce a clinical evaluation report that is acceptable to the Regulatory Authorities and Notified Bodies. You will learn how the process fits into the development of a medical device and also the post market aspects of clinical evidence. The course includes case studies and template documents which you will be able to utilise to produce your own high quality clinical data evidence documentation.

Who Should Attend:



CROS

Medical writers

Personnel involved in:

Gathering clinical evidence and conducting clinical evaluations



R&D



Clinical staff



Regulatory affairs

Those who conduct clinical evaluations/investigations/post-market follow up studies

Those moving from Pharmaceuticals to Medical Devices

Agenda:



Programme Day 1



Objectives and overview



What is a clinical evaluation?

Explanation of the terminology used in clinical evaluations

Overview of what a clinical evaluation is

The importance of clinical evidence in medical device development

Why and when is it necessary to conduct a clinical evaluation?

Where does clinical evaluation sit within the medical device process?

Why is clinical evidence important?

Who are the stakeholders in the process?

Who and what is involved in the clinical evaluation process?

Overview of each step

Use of equivalent products

Workshop : Bringing it together

An interactive exercise on what has been learnt so far

What regulations govern clinical evaluations and what guidance documents should clinical evaluations be conducted to?

An in-depth review of the available regulatory and guidance documents which can be utilised during the process and how to interpret these

Quiz



Q & A and wrap-up of day one



Programme Day 2



Review of day one, introduction to the day, objectives and overview



Documentation necessary for conducting a clinical evaluation

The clinical evaluation plan

The literature review process

Selecting databases and conducting searches

How to source data and review it

How to clarify the question on which you need to find literature, including devising the most comprehensive literature search strategy and selecting key words

The Clinical Evaluation Report (CER)

What is it and what is included?

Who should write it?

How to write it and what is included

What is state of the art and how to conduct a risk benefit assessment of the data?

Performance and safety analysis

State-of-the-art analysis

Risk-benefit analysis

Impact of the Medical Device Regulations (MDR)

What do Notified Bodies (NB) look for when reviewing the report

How to meet NB expectations

Quality assurance steps for the final CER

Quiz



Q & A and wrap up

