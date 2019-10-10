Two Day Course on Process Validation (London, United Kingdom - March 3-4, 2020)

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Validation with Qualification" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day process validation course looks at balancing science and risk during the product lifecycle meeting and will help you gain an understanding of the EU and FDA process validation guidance. You will learn how to establish a process validation programme, under the link between Quality by Design and process validation as well as how to apply relevant tools for process validation including risk assessment.

Benefits of attending:

Know the scope of the FDA and EU validation guidelines

Establish a three-stage, science and risk-based, lifecycle process validation programme

Clarify similarities and differences between EU and US expectations

Understand how Quality by Design supports process validation

Realise significant business benefits from taking a science and risk-based approach

Who Should Attend:



Personnel from the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry with the following background:

Process engineers

Pharmacists

Scientists

Quality assurance professionals

Quality control managers

Late-stage product and process development engineers, scientists, pharmacists

Technology scale-up and transfer managers

Validation and qualification managers

Validation and qualification specialists

Risk management specialists

Lean management specialists

Operations managers and engineers

Agenda:

Programme - Day one

The Science and Risk-Based Approach to Process Validation

ICH Q8/ 9/10/11

Introduction to the FDA Process Validation Guidance

Introduction to the EU Process Validation Guideline and Draft Annex 15

Discussion

Exercise 1: Guidelines

Process Design: FDA Stage 1/EU Pharmaceutical Development

Exercise 2: Process Design

Equipment & Utility Qualification: FDA Stage 2.1/EU Annex 15

Exercise 3: Equipment Qualification

Feedback and Discussion

Process Performance Qualification/Process Validation: FDA Stage 2.2/EU approaches

Programme - Day Two

Introduction to Day Two

Quality Risk Management

Exercise 4: Process Validation

Continued Process Validation/Ongoing Process Verification: FDA Stage 3/EU Annex 15

Exercise 5: Ongoing Process Verification

Continual Improvement and Process Optimisation

Exercise 6: Continual Improvement

Feedback and Discussion

Case Study: Process Improvement

Discussion: Implementation Challenges

Case Study: Continued/Ongoing Process Verification

Feedback and Discussion

Speakers:



Bruce Davis, NSF Healthsciences



Bruce Davis runs his own training/consultancy company for science and risk based approaches to Engineering and Process Validation (PV), Quality by Design (QbD), Quality Risk Management, GMP for Engineers and other related topics. He has run many training events for companies both in the UK and internationally and is often invited to speak at international conferences.



He is past Chair of ISPE International Board of Directors and led their case study for practical implementation of QbD. He co-chaired the team updating their Technology Transfer (TT) Guide and carries out training for them and other organisations.



He is a professional engineer and has many years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a wide international knowledge, and understanding of current regulatory approaches in the above topics for both US and EU.



He previously worked at AstraZeneca, where he had a number of responsibilities, including managing international engineering, facilitating QbD and leading changes to qualification practices.



He played a leadership role to set up De Montfort University's MSc distance learning course in QbD.

He is an Associate to NSF Healthsciences, and for them has carried out consultancy and training in the above topic areas, and also for driving down human error.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a649v5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

