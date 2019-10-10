Two Day Course on Process Validation (London, United Kingdom - March 3-4, 2020)
Oct 10, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Validation with Qualification" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This two-day process validation course looks at balancing science and risk during the product lifecycle meeting and will help you gain an understanding of the EU and FDA process validation guidance. You will learn how to establish a process validation programme, under the link between Quality by Design and process validation as well as how to apply relevant tools for process validation including risk assessment.
Benefits of attending:
- Know the scope of the FDA and EU validation guidelines
- Establish a three-stage, science and risk-based, lifecycle process validation programme
- Clarify similarities and differences between EU and US expectations
- Understand how Quality by Design supports process validation
- Realise significant business benefits from taking a science and risk-based approach
Who Should Attend:
Personnel from the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry with the following background:
- Process engineers
- Pharmacists
- Scientists
- Quality assurance professionals
- Quality control managers
- Late-stage product and process development engineers, scientists, pharmacists
- Technology scale-up and transfer managers
- Validation and qualification managers
- Validation and qualification specialists
- Risk management specialists
- Lean management specialists
- Operations managers and engineers
Agenda:
Programme - Day one
- The Science and Risk-Based Approach to Process Validation
- ICH Q8/9/10/11
- Introduction to the FDA Process Validation Guidance
- Introduction to the EU Process Validation Guideline and Draft Annex 15
- Discussion
- Exercise 1: Guidelines
- Process Design: FDA Stage 1/EU Pharmaceutical Development
- Exercise 2: Process Design
- Equipment & Utility Qualification: FDA Stage 2.1/EU Annex 15
- Exercise 3: Equipment Qualification
- Feedback and Discussion
- Process Performance Qualification/Process Validation: FDA Stage 2.2/EU approaches
Programme - Day Two
- Introduction to Day Two
- Quality Risk Management
- Exercise 4: Process Validation
- Continued Process Validation/Ongoing Process Verification: FDA Stage 3/EU Annex 15
- Exercise 5: Ongoing Process Verification
- Continual Improvement and Process Optimisation
- Exercise 6: Continual Improvement
- Feedback and Discussion
- Case Study: Process Improvement
- Discussion: Implementation Challenges
- Case Study: Continued/Ongoing Process Verification
- Feedback and Discussion
Speakers:
Bruce Davis, NSF Healthsciences
Bruce Davis runs his own training/consultancy company for science and risk based approaches to Engineering and Process Validation (PV), Quality by Design (QbD), Quality Risk Management, GMP for Engineers and other related topics. He has run many training events for companies both in the UK and internationally and is often invited to speak at international conferences.
He is past Chair of ISPE International Board of Directors and led their case study for practical implementation of QbD. He co-chaired the team updating their Technology Transfer (TT) Guide and carries out training for them and other organisations.
He is a professional engineer and has many years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a wide international knowledge, and understanding of current regulatory approaches in the above topics for both US and EU.
He previously worked at AstraZeneca, where he had a number of responsibilities, including managing international engineering, facilitating QbD and leading changes to qualification practices.
He played a leadership role to set up De Montfort University's MSc distance learning course in QbD.
He is an Associate to NSF Healthsciences, and for them has carried out consultancy and training in the above topic areas, and also for driving down human error.
