Two-Day 'DNA Accredited' Business Advisor Training: Enhance Leadership and Performance

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International is hosting DNA Accredited Business Advisor Training for two days, Oct. 9-10, in Atlanta. The comprehensive workshop is for leaders who want to become "Human Performance Accelerators" by deploying the Business DNA Discovery Processes and application tools.

"Our real-time behavioral methodology enhances your ability to more confidently lead, advise, coach, mentor or train leaders and teams to achieve sustainable business performance," says Hugh Massie, CEO of DNA Behavior, "by teaching you to 'know, engage and grow' your employees and customers, managing behavior to build enhanced relationships and unlock human potential."

According to Massie, the six pillars of DNA Business Performance will be explored in-depth using the company's proprietary behavioral insights tech platform. He says participants will master this validated "behaviorally intelligent" talent management solution used to discover the talents, communication styles, and personality profiles of employees and customers.

The two-day Business DNA Training Program includes:

Completing (pre-course) your Business DNA Discovery and, if possible, debriefing five summary reports;

Classroom training for two consecutive days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ; and

; and A Business DNA Webinar Call for 90 minutes, post-classroom training.

As a bonus, DNA Behavior International has added a special new component to the training: Attendees of the two-day workshop also will now be included in an interactive dinner, Thought Accelerators: Future HRtech, at which participants ranging from beginners to experts will discuss behavioral insight challenges and solutions, further activating what they have learned toward practical, powerful outcomes.

"Intensified behaviors caused by unmanaged human differences, money attitudes, pressure and emotions derail performance," Massie says, "and leveraging Business DNA provides real-time behavioral and decision-making insights that are practical, actionable and scalable. Adding this think-tank dinner component further ensures attendees will be able to immediately begin implementation."

Those completing both days of the training will receive DNA Business Advisor accreditation. And, this course provides the foundational learning for and is a pre-requisite for those interested in moving on to earn full DNA Certification.

Complete information and registration for DNA Business Advisor Training can be found here. Location information – Dunwoody (North Atlanta), just outside the perimeter – is included at the information and registration link.

Who should attend? Those who will receive the greatest benefit from this program are business advisors, consultants, mentors, coaches, and trainers, as well as entrepreneurs and executives who are leading teams of people. Human resources executives are also increasingly adding this tool and methodology to their arsenals. Any other person seeking to transform personal and business performance for themselves and others is also encouraged to attend.

Founded in 2001, DNA Behavior (www.dnabehavior.com) delivers practical, real-time, scalable behavioral insights to accelerate human performance in over 123 countries through 11 languages, including through its application program interface (API). In addition to its Business DNA (www.businessdna.com), the company's 12 proprietary DNA Behavior Discovery Processes include Communication DNA (www. communicationdna.com) and Financial DNA (www.financialdna.com).

Why pursue Business DNA mastery?

Hiring and developing the right talent for each role using 1,000+ role benchmarks;

Guiding employees to use their strengths and manage their struggles to achieve maximum performance using 64 behavioral traits;

Navigating communication differences to unlock hidden team blockages using 4 trillion+ (!) combinations of behavioral data;

Developing purpose-driven leadership for business continuity using Leadership Performance 360 methodology; and

Immediately elevating communication skills, engaging team strengths, and building a sustainable culture.

