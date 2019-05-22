Two Day Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination Course - London, United Kingdom - October 30-31, 2019
DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This programme has been specifically designed for HR professionals to explain employment law in an accessible, user-friendly format - mixing knowledge with a solid practical approach - so you have the most up-to-date information and practical skills to take back to your workplace.
Over the two days this course will logically take a journey through the employment lifecycle and consider along the way the key areas of impact from recruitment to termination. More often than not people are the most expensive and important asset in an organisation and now that the fees regime at the Employment Tribunal has gone, careful management is all the more important.
Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative as well as informative. It will equip you with the knowledge and skills to deal with all the important employment issues so you can act effectively and confidently within the law. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time.
By attending this programme you will:
- Develop your knowledge of the latest employment law and practice
- Understand how the law is applied both procedurally and practically
- Be up-to-date with this fast changing area of the law
- Raise your profile within your organisation
- Look at how to improve what you do in your workplace to avoid conflict
- Communicate and advise your line managers on how to comply and stay within the confines of the law
- Learn the tips and techniques that sit behind successful execution of some of your key practices
Who Should Attend:
All HR advisors and specialists from business partners to HR directors will find this a highly useful two days, including:
- HR managers and directors
- HR business partners
- HR specialists
- HR controllers
- HR advisors
- HR officers and other HR professionals
- This course is also applicable to line managers
Agenda:
Module 1 - When employment begins
- Equality Act 2010
- Data Protection Act 1998
- Safe interviewing
- Employment status issues
- Contracts of employment: part-time, fixed-term, zero hours, etc
Module 2 - Discrimination and equality
- Discrimination
- The protected characteristics
- Types of discrimination
- Reasonable adjustments relating to disability
- Harassment
- Bullying
- Equal pay
- Gender pay gap
Module 3 - Managing change
- Reorganisation within your company
- Changing terms and conditions
Module 4 - Employee complaints
- Grievances - what the law requires
- Grievances - The ACAS code and procedural issues
- The right to be accompanied
- Investigations
- Appeals
- Understanding whistle blowing - the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998
Module 5 - Capability
- Capability - what the law requires
- Capability - The ACAS code and procedural issues
- Capability - lessons to learn from case law
- Performance improvement plans
- Appeals
- Gross negligence
Module 6 - Conduct
- Disciplinary - what the law requires
- Disciplinary - The ACAS code
- Progressive v gross misconduct
- Disciplinary - lessons to learn from case law
- Suspension
- Investigations
- Appeals
Module 7 - Ill health
- Absence management
- Short-term and persistent absence
- Long-term absence
- Disability related absence
- The sickie'
- Return to work procedures
- Rehabilitation
- Occupational health
- Access to medical reports
- The fit note
- Ill health dismissal
Module 8 - Family friendly issues
- Maternity
- Paternity
- Parental
- Shared parental
- Anti-natal
- Dependant
- Flexible working
- Working time issues
Module 9 - When employment ends
- The five potentially fair reasons to dismiss set out in the Employment Rights Act 1996
- Managing fair dismissal both procedurally and substantively
- Settlement agreements - what to say
- Avoiding undue pressure
- Settlement agreements - the documentation
Module 10 - Redundancy
- The situations that may give rise to a redundancy
- Lay-off and short-time working
- Process
- Selection
- Consultation - individual and collective
- Notification to the Secretary of State
- Statutory redundancy pay and/or enhancements
- Alternative employment
- Time off
- Automatically unfair redundancy
Module 11 - TUPE
- When does TUPE apply - identifying a relevant transfer'
- What are the employee protections enshrined in the legislation
- Identifying relevant employees
- What transfers?
- Pre-transfer dismissals
- Post-transfer dismissals
- Harmonisation
- Employee liability information obligations
- Information and consultation of appropriate representatives
- Effect of the employee objecting
Module 12 - Employment Tribunal
- What to do when ACAS call
- ET1 and ET3
- Preparation
- Bundles
- The hearing
