Two Day Event: Managing Your Complaints & Obstacles in Post-Market Requirements - Results from Top Medical Device Observations During an Inspection (Tampa, FL, United States - February 6-7, 2020)

Post-Market activities, Complaint Handling, MDRs, and Recalls are expensive, time consuming, and often lead to more serious financial consequences. Over 80% of FDA Inspection target observations for lack of compliance in these areas.



By attending this seminar, you will discover:

How to overcome one of the biggest obstacles device manufacturers face

How the FDA expects you to develop and implement proper handling of complaints reportable or non-reportable, product complaint handling and documentation

How and when to file Medical Device Reports (MDR), effective and appropriate communication with the appropriate regulatory agencies in the event of a recall.

How to conduct a correction and removal actions to avoid a recall crisis, including required recordkeeping, expectation from FDA and other regulatory agencies in the event of a recall and key factors in implementing and maintaining compliance with the regulations and real life experiences of FDA.

Learning Objectives

Understand how to comply with complicated Compliant Handling, MDR and Recall requirements

Firms MDR reporting and FDA's handling of reports

Company preparation in the event of a Recall, recall strategy, notification letter and communicating with the FDA

Minimize your risk of regulatory enforcement actions

Assist with the creation and maintenance of effective procedures for handling complaints, reportable events and recalls

Understand the relationship and interaction with other quality system elements as they relate to complaints and reportable events

Walk-through of case examples

Step-By-Step guide to designing Standard Operating Systems for communicating process for firm's success

Discussion of FDA's New Guidance's on Risk and how it interacts with Recalls

Updated content will include:

Creating Standard Operating Systems (SOPs) for Post-Market Quality Systems

What to expect from the changes in ORA with Inspection Structure Realignment

Agenda



Day 1



Registration



Session Start



Introduction to class (20 min)



Complaint Handling and FDA Expectations (120 min)

What is a complaint?

How do you distinguish among a product complain, a satisfaction complaint and a customer inquiry.

Firms Responsibilities and Definitions

Should companies document all service call complaints

Complaint Forms

FDA Expectations for written procedures on complaint files

Medical Device Reporting Procedures (MDR) (90 min)

Understand the MDR regulation 21CFR 803

Definitions 21 CFR 803.3

MDR Procedures 21 CFR 803.17

Types of MDR reports

MDR reporting by firm, agents and exemptions

Who should maintain files, how long should files be maintained

Final regulations on eMDRs

Identifying a Malfunction

Malfunction --To report or not to report

Serious injury triggers

Person Qualified Makes Medical Judgment

MDR FDA Perspective (30 min)

CDRH Mandatory vs. Voluntary Reporting

What happens to an MDR report submitted to FDA

Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) and new data system being implemented

Medical Products Safety Network (MedSun)

UDI requirements

eMDR (20 min)

Brief overview of eMDR (20 min)

Understanding Timelines for Reporting

Problems with eMDR

New Guidance Documents for Postmarket Regulations (30 min)

Case for Quality

Changes in Traditional Compliance Requirements

Emerging Signals

Scope of Evolving Guidance Documents

Benefit Risk Assessments

Notable Changes in FDA Thinking

Recalls: Definitions and Legal Authority (45 min)

What is a recall?

Legal Authority (Chapter 7, 21CFR 806)

What are the key elements of 21CFR 806

What information needs to be reported and when?

Voluntary vs. Mandatory recalls

Definitions - Corrections, Removals

Reporting requirements for non-recall field actions

Classification system - Classifying a Recall?

What is different about Class 1 recall

Being Recall Ready -Proactive Steps to Avoid Crisis (45 min)

Internal Decision Making

Early warning signs

Assembling The Team - Assigning decision making authority

Elements of an effective recall team

Responsibilities of other departments

Examples of Close-calls

Guidelines and best practices for having contingency plan in place

Day 2



Evaluating Risk and Health Hazard Evaluation (HHE) (60 min)

Analyzing adverse event and product quality reports

Identifying trends, Data and factors to consider

Assessing need to conduct HHE

HHE Procedures

Human Factors Issues

Opening a CAPA to Determine Root Cause and relationship to CAPA System

Elements of a Correction and Removal Report (806.10) (90 min)

Designing an 806 Report

Communicating with FDA

e 806 reporting

Expanding a C & R Report

Records/Exemptions

Developing Effective Strategies and Communicating with FDA (80 min)

Elements of a good Recall Strategy

What does the FDA expect strategy to contain?

Effective Notification Letter to minimize consequences

Knowing when to contact FDA District

Discussing Recall Strategy with FDA - Seeking input and support of your strategy to avoid common pitfalls

Issuance of Press Release and communication with customers

Notification Letters and Press Release (45 min)

Terminating a Recall

How and when does termination take place?

Communication between the firm and the District Office.

Requesting a formal recall closeout.

CAPA and finding the root cause (overview only)

Silent Recalls vs. Product Enhancements (30 min)

Device changing environment

Guidance Document and expectations

Product improvement (Repair or Modification)

Decision 803 or 806

Product Retrieval Issues, Effectiveness Checks and Status Reports (50 min)

Receiving and accounting for returned products

Supply chain challenges - distribution, wholesale, repackaging

Global recall market

Designing an efficient Effectiveness Checks

Coordination and Discussion with FDA

Evaluating recall effectiveness Data

Developing and formatting status reports

Changes in Inspections, Look-back from Recalls and Other Field Actions (30min)

What are the consequences of a recall?

How do you prepare for a post recall inspection

What customers and other outside communication are necessary?

What factors should you consider when determining whether or not to get your product back?

What to expect during inspection

How FDA has changes inspection (Who, What, How)

Termination of a Recall (15 min)

Who, how and when does termination happen

Exporting a Recalled Product

Communication between firm and District Office

Requesting formal closeout by FDA

Mock Recall and Wrap-up (35 min)

