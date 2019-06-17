Two Day Gas & Electric Utility Cost-of-Service and Rate Design Seminar: New York City, United States - November 4-5, 2019
Jun 17, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas & Electric Utility Cost-of-Service and Rate Design" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understanding gas & electric utility rates and their relationship to utility profits doesn't have to be confusing. Master the fundamentals of energy rate-making and learn the financial and accounting differences between regulated and unregulated businesses with this comprehensive course. This is a "must" seminar for anyone who is new to the utility industry or who is impacted by the utility rate-making process.
What You Will Learn
- Plain English explanations of numerous gas & electric regulatory terms and concepts, and how the federal and state rate-making process works.
- How gas & electric rate-making practices vary between investor owned utilities, municipal utilities, coops, and how these rate practices impact unregulated energy marketers.
- The jargon used in the regulatory process, so that you can understand each step of a rate case.
- Why utilities file rate cases and the types of analyses they conduct to support their proposals.
- The difference between cost of service and market-based pricing, and how these rates are applied.
- How various federal and state rate case procedures work, and how they differ.
- What the different cost components of the base rate case are, and how they are determined.
- The financial drivers for regulated utilities and how they differ from unregulated businesses
- How to improve utility profitability through the rate-making process.
- How different types of pricing structures are designed within rate proceedings
You Will Also Learn
- The specifics of various natural gas and electric rate structures; how to read a tariff; and how to analyze a gas & electric bill.
- What rate structures benefit customers and suppliers, and when.
- How rate structures are designed and applied in deregulated environments.
- How to calculate comparisons between regulated and deregulated supply procurement.
Who Should Attend:
Utility analysts, utility employees involved in legal, accounting, regulatory, engineering, operations, customer service, sales, or marketing, Utility commission employees, industrial customers, commercial customers, Energy producers, utilities, electric generators, and marketers; energy and electric power executives; traders; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants; trading support staff; auditors; attorneys; government regulators; plant operators; engineers and corporate planners.
Agenda:
Day One (Morning - 4 hours):
- Conduct a thorough review of the gas & electric industries from a regulatory perspective.
- Discuss the major regulatory changes that created the energy marketplace of today.
- Review the fundamental concepts of gas & electric rates and rate-making in detail.
- Explain how rate base and rate of return are determined.
- Discuss how items are categorized as operating expenses or capital expenses.
- Explain the federal and state rate case processes involved for both base rate increases and fuel adjustments.
- Discuss the various rationales used to request changes in gas & electric rates.
Day One (Afternoon - 4 hours):
- Review the current problems encountered when implementing today's open-access markets and customer choice programs.
- Examine the important issues that create friction between utilities and energy marketers from both perspectives.
- Conduct a gas/electric case study exercise that addresses specific issues selected by the class.
- Debate the merits of significant issues contained within the case study using the active participation of class participants.
Day Two (4 hours):
- Interpret a variety of gas & electric tariffs to become proficient in bill analyses techniques.
- Conduct several bill analyses with both gas and electric bills for residential, commercial, and industrial customer groups.
- Illustrate the differences between various gas & electric rate tariffs using case studies of different bill applications.
- Apply case study results and lessons to real-life situations.
- Continue with the bill and tariff analysis using actual bill examples and situations selected from the class participants which have been submitted in advance.
- Review several additional examples of increasing rate-making complexity as time allows.
- Produce comparative analysis of bundled and unbundled rates using current electric and gas pricing examples.
- Illustrate how the economics of rate design is applied in competitive energy markets.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojayu7
