Two Day Interactive Course: Effective Training Skills and Processes in the Pharma Industry - London, United Kingdom - October 22-23, 2019
Sep 19, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Effective Training Skills and Processes in the Pharma Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Interactive course ideal for anyone with responsibility for planning or delivering training in the Pharma, Device or Animal Health Industries (including GXP and SOP training to comply with EU and FDA inspection requirements).
Course Overview
Training can play an important role in the success of a company and in employee performance, with effective training and support helping with higher productivity and resulting in lower staff turnover. There is also increasing scrutiny by regulatory inspectors to assess compliance of training and related documentation. Lack of or inadequate, formal processes and procedures for training and poor training documentation are among the top inspection findings.
This intensive two-day course will enable you to understand how to train others effectively through interactive discussions, exercises, and practical examples. Using a proven and best practice framework for training, this programme will equip you with greater confidence, skills, techniques, and knowledge to design, deliver, evaluate and identify training needs and implement a successful training strategy in your role, as well as ensuring regulatory compliance.
Benefits of attending:
- Understand the principles of how people learn and apply this to how you train
- Build your expertise in planning, designing and delivering training sessions
- Learn how to carry out training needs analysis, how to develop a training strategy and maintain documentation for regulatory compliance
- Master the use of the latest technologies including virtual and interactive training, e-learning and webinars
Who Should Attend:
This course is designed for all those who have responsibilities for planning, organising or delivering training within the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, device or animal health industries. It will be ideal for those who need to carry out some training as part of their role, those new to a training role, and those who may wish to refresh and develop their existing skills.
Agenda:
Maximise the effectiveness of your training
- Identifying different learning styles
- Evaluating your own style as a trainer/facilitator
- The implications for design and for delivery - maximise one-to-one training/ mentoring, small or large groups, webinars, TC and VC and new technologies
- The learning cycle
- Meeting regulatory compliance requirements
Training needs analysis, developing a training strategy and training plans for compliance in the pharma industry
- Tools and techniques for training needs analysis
Diagnosing training needs and developing a training strategy
Tools for planning and designing training
- Creating a framework for training courses
- Planning and preparation - applying a systematic approach
Setting training objectives relevant to your company goals
Delivering training to high standards, including using the latest technology
- Developing presentation competence using a structured approach
- Overcoming nerves
- Managing difficult questions, situations, and individuals
- E-learning, webinars, and technologies used for training
Interactive sessions for technical and SOP training
- Exploring ways to make technical, regulatory and SOP training both creative and fun
- Valuable icebreakers and energisers, use of role play, case studies, videos, exercises and tips for the facilitation of discussions
Evaluation of training
- Techniques for evaluating training interventions
- Metrics, KPIs for training
- The return on investment from training and metrics
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpx1jo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article