Two Day Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Course (London, United Kingdom - September 26th-27th, 2018)

This course provides a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. It is ideal for newcomers and a good refresher for those with more experience
Introduction
NEW for 2017
Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and problems. This course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding or are familiar with the area, this course will provide you with useful knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the industry for over 25 years.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain a solid overview of packaging component and material selection
- Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems
- Appreciate pack testing and evaluation
- Better understand packaging component specifications
- Hear about printing processes and controls
- Gain knowledge on artwork generation and control
- Comply with the regulatory requirements
- Learn about transit packaging
- Consider trade/supply chain requirements
Who Should Attend:
- Account managers
- Artwork producers
- Auditors
- Business developers
- Clinical trial suppliers
- Logistics personnel
- Packaging design/Labelling personnel
- Project managers
- Purchasers
- Quality assurance and control personnel
- Regulatory personnel
- Suppliers to the industry
- Technical writers
Agenda:
New Product Development (NPD) and role of packaging
- Definition of packaging in a pharmaceutical context
- Packaging in the pharmaceutical NPD process
- Main packaging formats and materials - Quick overview
- Key product requirements and characteristics
- Consumer
- Shelf life
- Regulatory considerations
- Marketing expectations
Regulatory and GMP requirements
- Key packaging data for the MA/ Dossier
- Common Technical Document
- Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)
Pack testing and evaluation
- Proving compatibility and ICH testing
- Extractables and leachables
- Extraction, migration and sorption studies
Key properties of various packaging materials/systems
- Primary packaging:
- Glass, plastics, metal - bottles, closures, blisters, manufacture, benefits, potential issues and testing
- Laminates, tubes, aerosols - manufacture, benefits, potential issues and testing
*Key properties of various packaging materials/systems (continued)
- Secondary packaging:
- Pharmaceutical labelling - labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons
- Tertiary /Trade/ Transit Packaging:
- Top-line overview - corrugated and retail packaging
- Materials, printing and supply chain issues
- Main barriers and benefits of various packaging materials Key drivers for the pack performance
- Supply chain implications on the packs
- Specifications
- Environment
- Considerations of risk
Artwork generation and control
- Establishing processes suitable to your business needs:
- Wording
- Templates
- Creation
- Workflow
- Version control and authorisation
Some special requirements for packaging
- Medical devices - Briefly: Categories
- CE Marking Requirements
- Child Resistant Closures
- Tamper-Evidence
- Braille
- Readability
- Patient compliance
- Barcoding
- Security and combating counterfeiting
- Emerging requirements (e.g. 2D Data Matrix barcodes and serialisation)
Trade/supply chain requirements
- Understanding the various markets and their particular requirements
- Understanding trade requirements - e.g. Barcodes, Tamper Evidence etc.
Emerging pharmaceutical legislation
DQSA - Drug Quality and Security Act
- Falsified Medicines Directive
- Other markets
