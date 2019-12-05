Two Day Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2020 | London, UK: May 19th-20th -- 100+ Pharma/Biotech Professionals from Over 50 Countries
6th Annual International Conference and Exhibition in Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Affairs, Risk Management and Clinical Trials
After witnessing outstanding success in the previous Pharmacovigilance conference, PV Europe 2020 will gather the top notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and CRO Organisation.
Why Attend This Conference?
- Listen to the the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting edge information.
- A fantastic opportunity to network with the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.
- Speak out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.
Key Conference Features
- A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance
- Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health
- 20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World
- 100+ Pharma/Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries
- Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof
- Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions
Who Should Attend?
Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2020 attracts senior level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO and solution provider companies.
Delegates includes VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following areas:
- Pharmacovigilance Risk Management
- Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology
- Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology
- Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management
- Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research & Safety
- Data Analysis Information Technology
- Medical Information Health Outcomes
- Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials & CRO's
- Contract Manufacturing
Agenda
DAY ONE
8.30AM - 9.30AM Registration & Refreshments
9.30AM - 9.45AM Chair Person Opening Remarks
09.45AM - 10.30AM Risk Management In Pharmacovigilance
10.30AM - 11.00AM Synergies Between Regulatory Affairs And Pharmacovigilance
Budhesh Dhamija, Senior Manager, Regulatory Intelligence and Policy Europe
11.00AM - 11.15AM Morning Refreshment Break & Networking
11.30AM - 12.00PM GVPIX Updates Related To Signal Management
Bert Van Leeuwen, Global Pharmacovigilance Department
12.00PM - 12.30PM PV Audits And Inspections
Manjit Virdee, PV QA Manager, GSK
12.30PM - 13.30PM Networking Luncheon
13.30PM - 14.00PM PV Outsourcing
Jackie Roberts, Executive Director Regulatory, Pharmacovigilance and Medical UK/IE/Malta and MENA
14.00PM - 14.30PM Role Of Artificial Intelligence In PV
14.30PM - 15.00PM Biomapas Sponsored Speaking Slot
15.00PM - 15.30PM Sponsor Speaking Slot
15.30PM - 16.00PM Afternoon Refreshment Break & Networking
16.00PM - 17.00PM Hot Topics For Panel Discussion
17.00PM - 17.05PM Chairperson's Closing Remarks
Susan Welsh MD, Chief Safety Officer
17.05 PM- 18.00 PM Garden Party & Networking Drinks Reception
DAY TWO
8.30AM - 9.30AM - Registration & Refreshments
9.30 AM - 9.45 AM Chair Person Opening Remarks
Susan Welsh MD, Chief Safety Officer
9.45 AM - 10.30 AM Future Of Pharmacovigilance
Mircea Ciuca, Global Therapeutic Area Head - Global Clinical Safety and Pharmacovigilance
10.30 AM - 11.00 AM - Review Of Global PV Regulations
Michael Bean, Senior Director, BioResearch Regulatory Compliance at Johnson & Johnson
11.00 AM - 11.30 AM - Morning Refreshment Break & Networking
11.30 AM - 12.00 PM TBC
Niraj Chhaya, Lead Risk Management, Global Pharmacovigilance
12.00 PM - 12.30 PM
GXP Inspection And Trends For PV System
Raj Bhogal, Safety & International Director, Global Quality
12.30 PM - 13.30 PM Networking Luncheon
13.30 PM - 14.30 PM Overcome The Challenge Of Managing PV Agreements Across The Enterprise And Between Third Parties
14.30 PM - 15.00 PM Sponsored Speaking Slot
15.00 PM - 15.30 PM Role Of PSUR'S In PV Inspections
15.30 PM - 16.00 PM Afternoon Refreshment Break & Networking
16.00 PM - 17.00 PM Panel Discussion & Speak Out Session - HOT Topics
17.00 PM - 17.05 PM Chairperson's Closing Remarks & End Of Conference
Susan Welsh MD, Chief Safety Officer
