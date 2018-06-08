Two Day Seminar: Certificate in Conducting Lawful Workplace Investigation

Do you know how to conduct a lawful investigation?

The objective of an internal investigation is to discover facts on which to make a sensible and lawful decision. Done correctly, an investigation should resolve a problem and prevent it from re-occurring, whether the issue is misconduct, a performance situation, harassment, discrimination or a workplace accident.

In addition to saving potentially millions of dollars in litigation costs and lost productivity, a lawfully conducted investigation can nip workplace problems in the bud, thus keeping businesses operating smoothly-and out of court.



Making the right decision often turns on the quality of the investigation that has been conducted. Without the facts, decision-making is flawed and can expose the employer to significant liability.



This uniquely interactive and comprehensive program will provide investigators with a framework of legal and best practices knowledge and will give you the confidence, skills and techniques needed to properly conduct an effective investigation.



Over the course of 2 days, you will actively engage in detailed, real time investigations as the attorney-instructor guides you through the investigatory process; giving important pointers and recommendations throughout. Participants will learn how to handle complaints legally by gaining actual experience in interviewing witnesses and evaluating evidence. By going through the process of conducting several types of investigations everyone will be able to use their newly acquired skills through interaction with classmates and the attorney-instructor. This interaction will help build confidence and will embed the learning.



After completing this course you will have learned:

How to recognize workplace situations that require an investigation

How to develop an investigation plan

How to collect and record evidence

The rights of the parties involved in an investigation

How to identify and interview the plaintiff, witnesses and the respondent

How to assemble statements and write a thorough and defensible report

When and what information can, and should, be released to the involved parties

How to make recommendations about next steps after the investigation is complete

How You Will Benefit

Learn step-by-step guidelines for investigating any complaint

Be proactive and avoid the legal pitfalls of investigations

Know what steps to take to minimize your liability

Understand what sexual harassment is-and what it isn't

Get a realistic view of the timing of investigations

Get beneficial advice on handling evidence

Keep your work force running smoothly during and after an investigation

Guard against retaliation and subsequent inappropriate misconduct



