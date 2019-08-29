Two Day Seminar: Effective Quality Oversight of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations - Tampa, FL, United States - November 14-15, 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Effective Quality Oversight of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will help all personnel responsible for CMO oversight understand how to manage CMOs- from start to finish.

In-depth focus will be placed on Selection and Qualification, Quality Agreements, Understanding of CMO Operations, and Review of Key CMO Records. Considerations for different types of manufacturing will be highlighted, and techniques for managing difficult CMO situations will be discussed. This is a practical how-to course, designed to provide participants with skills they can immediately apply to CMO oversight within their own organizations. Group exercises will allow participants to practice skill sets with feedback from the instructor.

The globalization of the pharmaceutical supply chain has led increased use of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). The use of CMOs provides many benefits; however, it can present unique compliance risks, particularly since the operations are not in your facility and therefore not under your direct control. The compliance risks are highlighted by FDA Warning Letter trends, the majority of which are related to serious compliance and data integrity issues at foreign CMO sites.



If you use CMOs, your company has the ultimate responsibility for product quality, safety, efficacy, and cGMP compliance. Furthermore, FDA has clearly stated that organizations using CMOs will be held accountable for CMO compliance to cGMPs, as well as adherence to regulatory commitments.



Therefore, issues identified at your CMO may result in FDA 483s and/or Warning Letters issued to your company. Since FDA is holding firms using CMOs responsible, it is imperative that your organization have a robust CMO management system. At the end of the day, your organization's ability to provide proper quality oversight of CMOs is the key to assuring product safety and your company's compliance profile.



Learning Objectives:



Upon completing this course, participants should be able to:

Understand the CMO business model

Learn the regulatory requirements for CMO quality oversight

Learn how to structure your organization for effective CMO oversight

Learn key points for selecting and qualifying CMOs

Learn how to prepare for and conduct CMO Qualification Audits

Learn how to develop a Quality Agreement and how to execute it

Learn how to understand CMO operations

Learn key points for reviewing CMO records

Learn how to resolve issues identified in CMO records

Learn how to prepare for and conduct routine CMO audits

Learn how to manage CMOs on an ongoing basis

Who Should Attend:



This course is designed for people tasked with oversight of these CMO functions:

Manufacturing operations

Quality Control operations

Quality Assurance operations

The following personnel will benefit from the course:

Pharmaceutical Development

Quality Control

Validation

Regulatory Affairs

Quality Assurance

Project Management

Agenda:



Day 1



Registration Process: 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM



Session Start Time: 9:00 AM



The CMO Business Model



What is CMO Oversight?



Regulatory Requirements for CMO Oversight



FDA Expectations and Warning Letters



Structuring Your Organization for CMO Oversight

Manufacturing

Chemistry / Laboratory

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs

Project Management

Group Exercise # 1- Structuring Your Organization

CMO Selection and Qualification

Key Selection / Qualification Criteria

Overall Considerations

Considerations for API CMOs

Considerations for Drug Product CMOs

Considerations for Aseptic Manufacturing CMOs

Considerations for Testing Laboratory CMOs

Evaluating CMOs vs. Selection / Qualification Criteria

Group Exercise # 2- CMO Selection and Qualification

CMO Qualification Audits

Overall Considerations for CMO Qualification Audits

CMO Questionnaires

Risk Assessments for Use of Questionnaires

Evaluation of Questionnaire Responses

Audit Planning

Auditor Selection

Determining Audit Purpose / Scope

Audit Agenda

Audit Execution

Introductory Meeting / Orientation

Area Tours

Document Review / Interviews

Time Management

Audit Findings

Group Exercise # 3- Audit Agenda

The Quality Agreement

Regulatory Requirements

Elements of the Quality Agreement

Negotiating the Quality Agreement

Executing the Quality Agreement

Group Exercise # 4- Quality Agreement

Day 2



Getting to Know Your CMO

Understanding CMO Operations

Operational/Communication Style

How to Deal with the Seven CMO Personality Types

Review of Key CMO Records

Batch Records

Change Controls

Group Exercise # 5- Change Control Critique

Deviation Investigations / CAPA

Group Exercise # 6- Deviation Investigation Critique

OOS Investigations

Group Exercise # 7- OOS Investigation Critique

Hot Topic- Data Integrity



Routine CMO Audits

Audit Planning

Audit Execution

Differences from CMO Qualification Audits

Ongoing CMO Oversight

Overall Considerations

Elements of Effective Ongoing CMO Oversight

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avvndm





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

