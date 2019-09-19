Two Day Seminar: Pharmaceutical Packaging, Labelling and Artwork Origination - London, United Kingdom, October 23rd-24th, 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging, Labelling and Artwork Origination" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar has been designed to present a number of important developments in pharmaceutical packaging and labelling regulations, standardisation, technology, innovation and artwork origination. The importance of packaging and labelling trends to improve patient safety and compliance and increase efficiency will be a particular focus of this event. New technologies and packaging innovations will be discussed and examples and case studies will be illustrated.

Benefits in Attending:

Gain an update on current regulatory issues and packaging changes

Comply with the Falsified Medicines Directive

Discover the latest anti-counterfeiting strategies

Hear about tamper verification features for medicinal packaging

Discuss country specific ways to serialisation

Access key opinion leaders in packaging and labelling for the pharmaceutical industry

Hear the latest trends in packaging design and development

Understand how good design makes safer medicines

Gain an understanding of artwork asset management

Plan your packaging design to meet patient needs

Participate in practical round table discussions and workshops

Who Should Attend:



This conference will be of benefit to all those working in the following areas:-

Artwork/Origination

Packaging Technology

Business Development

Project Management

Good Manufacturing

Purchasing

Practice

Quality Assurance /Control

Logistics

Regulatory Affairs

Packing/Design/Labelling

Technical Writing

Agenda:



Programme - Day one

Current regulatory issues and packaging changes

Labelling for safety

Falsified Medicines Directive and the delegate acts - implementation for the UK

Information provision for the 21st Century - the shortcomings report and where next

Challenges facing the industry and future trends and developments

What is happening in this fast moving field?

The Falsified Medicines Directives requirements in practice

Key industry trends in commercial packaging

Innovative packaging solutions

Patient compliance and safety

Visibility and control within the supply chain

Round table workshop on key issues - Falsified Medicines Directive: complying with the regulations

Solutions to optimize your end-to-end artwork process

The drivers of change in the packaging supply chain

Controlling a global artwork process to ensure efficiency and transparency

Implementing a GMP compliant artwork process

Vendor selection, managing outsourcing and developing long term business partnerships

Identifying how asset management and workflow techniques improve effectiveness

Artwork and labelling fitness assessment

Ability, agility and stability - how do you measure up?

Discover how to benchmark yourself against the best

Smart packaging: a medium for communication and patient benefit

Packaging, the patient and business interface

How to improve communication to patients

Smart technology: utilise packaging for smart outcomes

Supply chain - how does it affect the patient?

Why is security so important?

Understanding the supply chain - where do the risks exist?

How to mitigate those risks: teachnology management, good practice

The patient business benefits

Programme - Day two

Artwork design: layout changes due to serialisation, tamper evidence and antifraud - best practice

*Technical and graphical changes to printed packaging materials

*Implementation of serialisation requirements into artwork

*Tamper evidence and artwork creation

*Integration of anit-counterfeiting features into artwork

*Conclusions/recommendations for the practice

A practical discussion on blockchain technology: hype or opportunity

*An introduction to blockchain technology

*Opportunities for pharmaceutical supply chain: An overview of some use cases

*A real world case study for artwork collaboration: Veratrak and Tjoapack

Patient needs and requirements: packaging solutions for patient-compliant packaging

Why is there a need for patient-compliant packaging?

Concept of patient-compliant packaging - how to improve patient compliance

Structural and technical design of folding boxes

Artwork design and layout of medicinal product packaging

Logistical and technical optimisation of packaging for medicinal products

Case studies and practical examples

What is medication non-adherence?

The global impact and manufacturer challenges of medication non-adherence

Patient-centric approach to medication adherence and real-world data to support

The adherence market from a clinical/commercial perspective

Regulatory requirements - child resistance and senior-friendly ( North America ). Why should the EU be any different?

). Why should the EU be any different? Driving innovation to improve patient behaviour and support medication adherence

Round table workshop: patient needs and solutions

Patient adherence - case study: how to make a real and tangible difference to the patient through improved adherence

Using a patient-centric adherence approach

Insights to implementation

Unmet needs and solutions

Connected' packaging and apps

End-to-end healthcare packaging solutions

QMS standards and guidelines

ISO 9001:2015 quality management

ISO 13485:2016 medical devices

ISO 15378:2017 packaging materials

PS 9000:2016 packaging materials

Origination guidelines

Discussion session and Q&A

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i07t2j





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

