Two Day Seminar: REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance - Dallas, United States - December 5-6, 2019

This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

REACH and RoHS have been referred to as "one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.

Learning Objectives:

After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

Review case studies.

Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

RoHS and REACH guidelines

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

Material testing methods

Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs

Reporting to management and government agencies

Who Should Attend:



This seminar will provide valuable assistance to all personnel in:

Automotive

Electronics

Medical devices

Chemical

Toys

Industrial machinery

Manufacturing Professionals

Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.

Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.

Quality Managers

Environmental Managers

Purchasers

Buyers

Agenda:



Day 1

08:30 am - 09:00 am - Registration

- Registration 9:00 am - 10:00 am - Introduction/Review REACH regulation, articles, SVHCs

- Introduction/Review REACH regulation, articles, SVHCs 10:00 am - 10:15 am - Break

- Break 10:15 am - 12:00 pm - Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies

- Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm - Lunch

- Lunch 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm - Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements

- Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements 3:00 pm - 3:15 pm - Break

- Break 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm - Shared Requirements between RoHS and WEEE, International WEEE requirements

Day 2

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration and Break

- Registration and Break 9:00 am - 10:00 am - 10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies

- 10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies 10:00 am - 10:15 am - Break

- Break 10:15 am - 12:00 pm - Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools

- Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm - Lunch

- Lunch 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process

- Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process 2:00 pm - 2:15 pm - Break

- Break 2:15 pm - 4:30 pm - Adding Compliance Procedures to Your Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015

