Two Day Seminar: The Formal Requirements of the European Patent System - London, United Kingdom - November 8-9, 2018

This two-day seminar for Administrative Staff in the Patent Profession on how to competently prepare an application for filing before the EPO. Providing an introduction to the European patent system and how to proceed with an European patent application an much more.
Topics to be covered at this seminar:
- Introduction to the European patent system
- The European patent application
- Electronic filing
- Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions
- Time limits, fees
- Loss of rights, transfer of rights
- Examination procedure
- Post-grant proceedings
- Overview of PCT
- Regional entry before the EPO
What you will learn by attending:
- How to competently prepare an application for filing before the EPO
- Guidance on all administrative aspects
- Which documents are required on filing
- Procedural steps
- Supervision of time limits
- Fee payments
Includes: Practical and interactive exercises
Agenda:
Day one
09.00 Registration and refreshments
09.30 Introduction to the European patent system
- History and development
- Organisation of the European Patent Office
- Departmental responsibilities
10.15 The European patent application
- Documents needed on filing
- Accordance of a date of filing
11. 00 Refreshments
11.15 The European patent application....continued
- Formalities examination
- Missing parts of the description and missing drawings
- Case management
12.30 Lunch
13.30 Practical exercise: Divisional application
14.15 Electronic filing
- Case management system
- Web-form filing
15.00 Refreshments
15.15 Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions
- Search report and search opinion
- Response to the search opinion
- Publication of the application
15.45 Fees
- Modes of payment
- Reductions
- Refunds
16.15 Practical exercise: Fee payment
17.00 Close of day one
Day two
09.00 Refreshments
09.30 Time limits - notification
- Calculation
- Extensions
- Notification
10.00 Loss of rights - remedies
- Further processing
- Re-establishment of rights
- Transfer of rights
10.30 Practical exercise: Time limits
11. 00 Refreshments
11.15 Substantive examination examining division
- Formal procedures up to grant of the European patent
- Refusal of the application
- Withdrawal of the application
- Deemed to be withdrawn
- Accelerated examination
12.00 Post-grant proceedings
- Opposition
- Limitation
- Appeal
12.30 Lunch
13.30 Overview of PCT
- Overview of the international phase
- Entry in the regional phase
14.30 Refreshments
14.45 Regional entry before the EPO as designated office
- EPO Form 1200
- Payment of fees
- Supplementary European search
- Substantive examination
16.30 Close of seminar
