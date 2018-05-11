Two Day Seminar: The Formal Requirements of the European Patent System - London, United Kingdom - November 8-9, 2018

Topics to be covered at this seminar:

Introduction to the European patent system

The European patent application

Electronic filing

Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions

Time limits, fees

Loss of rights, transfer of rights

Examination procedure

Post-grant proceedings

Overview of PCT

Regional entry before the EPO

What you will learn by attending:

How to competently prepare an application for filing before the EPO

Guidance on all administrative aspects

Which documents are required on filing

Procedural steps

Supervision of time limits

Fee payments

Includes: Practical and interactive exercises

Agenda:

Day one

09.00 Registration and refreshments

09.30 Introduction to the European patent system

- History and development

- Organisation of the European Patent Office

- Departmental responsibilities

10.15 The European patent application

- Documents needed on filing

- Accordance of a date of filing

11. 00 Refreshments

11.15 The European patent application....continued

- Formalities examination

- Missing parts of the description and missing drawings

- Case management

12.30 Lunch

13.30 Practical exercise: Divisional application

14.15 Electronic filing

- Case management system

- Web-form filing

15.00 Refreshments

15.15 Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions

- Search report and search opinion

- Response to the search opinion

- Publication of the application

15.45 Fees

- Modes of payment

- Reductions

- Refunds

16.15 Practical exercise: Fee payment

17.00 Close of day one

Day two

09.00 Refreshments

09.30 Time limits - notification

- Calculation

- Extensions

- Notification

10.00 Loss of rights - remedies

- Further processing

- Re-establishment of rights

- Transfer of rights

10.30 Practical exercise: Time limits

11. 00 Refreshments

11.15 Substantive examination examining division

- Formal procedures up to grant of the European patent

- Refusal of the application

- Withdrawal of the application

- Deemed to be withdrawn

- Accelerated examination

12.00 Post-grant proceedings

- Opposition

- Limitation

- Appeal

12.30 Lunch

13.30 Overview of PCT

- Overview of the international phase

- Entry in the regional phase

14.30 Refreshments

14.45 Regional entry before the EPO as designated office

- EPO Form 1200

- Payment of fees

- Supplementary European search

- Substantive examination

16.30 Close of seminar

