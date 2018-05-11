Two Day Seminar: The Formal Requirements of the European Patent System - London, United Kingdom - November 8-9, 2018

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Formal Requirements of the European Patent System" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day seminar for Administrative Staff in the Patent Profession on how to competently prepare an application for filing before the EPO. Providing an introduction to the European patent system and how to proceed with an European patent application an much more.

Topics to be covered at this seminar:

  • Introduction to the European patent system
  • The European patent application
  • Electronic filing
  • Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions
  • Time limits, fees
  • Loss of rights, transfer of rights
  • Examination procedure
  • Post-grant proceedings
  • Overview of PCT
  • Regional entry before the EPO

What you will learn by attending:

  • How to competently prepare an application for filing before the EPO
  • Guidance on all administrative aspects
  • Which documents are required on filing
  • Procedural steps
  • Supervision of time limits
  • Fee payments

Includes: Practical and interactive exercises

Agenda:

Day one

09.00 Registration and refreshments

09.30 Introduction to the European patent system
- History and development
- Organisation of the European Patent Office
- Departmental responsibilities

10.15 The European patent application
- Documents needed on filing
- Accordance of a date of filing

11. 00 Refreshments

11.15 The European patent application....continued
- Formalities examination
- Missing parts of the description and missing drawings
- Case management

12.30 Lunch

13.30 Practical exercise: Divisional application

14.15 Electronic filing
- Case management system
- Web-form filing

15.00 Refreshments

15.15 Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions
- Search report and search opinion
- Response to the search opinion
- Publication of the application

15.45 Fees
- Modes of payment
- Reductions
- Refunds

16.15 Practical exercise: Fee payment

17.00 Close of day one

Day two

09.00 Refreshments

09.30 Time limits - notification
- Calculation
- Extensions
- Notification

10.00 Loss of rights - remedies
- Further processing
- Re-establishment of rights
- Transfer of rights

10.30 Practical exercise: Time limits

11. 00 Refreshments

11.15 Substantive examination examining division
- Formal procedures up to grant of the European patent
- Refusal of the application
- Withdrawal of the application
- Deemed to be withdrawn
- Accelerated examination

12.00 Post-grant proceedings
- Opposition
- Limitation
- Appeal

12.30 Lunch

13.30 Overview of PCT
- Overview of the international phase
- Entry in the regional phase

14.30 Refreshments

14.45 Regional entry before the EPO as designated office
- EPO Form 1200
- Payment of fees
- Supplementary European search
- Substantive examination

16.30 Close of seminar

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nnwd2r/two_day_seminar?w=5

