Two Day Senior Patent Administrators Annual Conference - London, United Kingdom - September 26th-27th, 2019

This 18th prestigious annual must attend' event has been designed specifically for Senior Patent Administrators. It provides an ideal opportunity to learn about any developments that affect you and your role, to make sure you are up to date on best-practice and are working as efficiently as possible.

Newly updated 2019 programme now available

The event is very participative, providing plenty of time for open questions and round table discussions with the experts. It also offers a chance to learn about procedural issues and the practical aspects of the EPO, WIPO and USPTO, and how developments at the Unitary Patent Court will impact on you.

To maximise the benefit from attending this event, bring your questions along so you can get the answers and solutions you need.

Why this conference is important for you

The programme is designed exclusively for you and your colleagues, not for lawyers and attorneys

In just one event, you will hear information about:

The EPO, WIPO and USPTO



Tips and best practices



Any projected changes for the next year so you're right up to date



Latest developments of the UP and UPC

The speakers come directly from the EPO, WIPO, UPC Preparatory Committee and the USA

At the end of day one you are invited to a drinks reception where you can network with other delegates, and share your experiences and views on important patent formalities issues

Who Should Attend:



Senior patent administrators

Formalities officers

IPR and legal assistants

Paralegals

Delegates from previous years' conferences looking for the latest information from leading experts

Anyone who wants to hear about the latest updates, exchange views and ask questions about important patent formalities issues

Agenda:



Programme - Day one

Introduction from the chair

Catherine Van Houten, McNeill Baur PLLC

European formalities update

A review of the changes to the European patent grant procedure which have come into force since autumn 2018, including: - New PPH partner offices

Developments with respect to the electronic filing of documents



Fee changes

Both major and minor changes will be covered, with an assessment of their impact on patent administrators' daily practice

Outlook to upcoming changes: any procedural changes which came into force in late 2018 and those expected to enter into force in 2019 will be presented.

Christina ten Hovel

European formalities round table

An opportunity to share your experiences with the EPO and to discuss approaches and solutions for dealing with the system

Catherine Van Houten and Christina ten Hovel

PCT update and best practices

July 2018 recap and 2019 rule changes - Other recent and upcoming changes Matthias Reischle, WIPO

recap and 2019 rule changes - Other recent and upcoming changes Matthias Reischle, WIPO Effective use of ePCT for filing and post-filing - Best practices during the national phase:

Ten things that should never happen to you



But if they do, what then?



Interaction with your local agent

Matthias Reischle

PCT question and answer session

Matthias Reischle

Drinks reception

Programme - Day two

US update and best practice

Formalities

Inventor declaration



Assignment

Information disclosure statement

Requirements



Timing



Impact on patent term adjustment

Catherine Van Houten

The Unified Patent Court - latest updates

Provisional application phase latest updates

Where are we?



What does it mean for patent administrators?

The Case Management System

Opt out and other key messages for businesses and users

Eileen Tottle , UPC Preparatory Committee

Speakers



Matthias Reischle



Matthias Reischle, a national of Germany, is Deputy Director of the PCT Legal Division of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). Matthias holds a law degree from the University of Constance, Germany (1993) and a LL.M. in European Legal Studies from the College of Europe, Belgium (1994). After qualifying to practice law in Germany in 1996, he worked as a legal adviser for the International Labour Organization in Geneva. Since joining the staff of the PCT Legal Division in 1998, he has participated in the drafting and implementation of various amendments to the Regulations under the PCT and other PCT-related texts such as the Administrative Instructions, various Guidelines, and publications such as the PCT Applicant's Guide and the PCT Newsletter. He regularly participates in training courses, seminars and international-level meetings on the PCT and advises applicants and their representatives concerning PCT procedures.



Catherine Van Houten



Catherine Van Houten has over 30 years' experience in United States patent prosecution support and administration. She currently holds the position of IP Administrator with Venable LLP, working in the firm's Washington DC office. A significant portion of Cathy's career in intellectual property was spent with Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, LLP, most recently as Manager of Docketing and Intellectual Property Training. She frequently runs courses for patent assistants and attorneys on various aspects of United States patent formalities. She also participates in US Patent and Trademark Office Focus Groups and meetings on Electronic Filings and e-commerce. She holds a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.



Eileen Tottle



Eileen Tottle is Head of the Secretariat for the UPC Preparatory Committee and has held this role since the inception of the Committee upon the signing of the UPC Agreement in 2013. Eileen has over 20 years experience working on IP in various roles including patents, trademarks, copyright and establishing an easier system for SMEs to raise finance against their IP. Eileen is also a professional career coach.



Christina ten Hvel



Christina ten Hvel is a Formalities Expert in the Department of Practice and Procedures at the European Patent Office in The Hague. She joined the Office in 2003 and is involved in the implementation of procedural changes as well as issuing instructions and procedural advice to formalities officers. In addition, she has been a member of the project for the technical implementation of the Unitary Patent for the last 4 years. Since 2015 she has also worked as a Key Account Manager in the Department for Customer Business Development.

