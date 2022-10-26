Two Day Signal Detection and Regulatory Expectations Training Course (November 29-30, 2022)

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Signal Detection and Regulatory Expectations Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Including the updated Signal Module IX and EudraVigilance quantitative signal requirement



This course will provide a detailed overview of all aspects of safety reviews and signal detection within a company and will cover signal evaluation for both innovator and generic products under the updated Module IX signal management and quantitative assessments.

Increasingly, the most common critical findings in regulatory inspections are being given for signal detection and management - so the need to identify potential signals and risks in patients has never been greater.

The protection of patients through robust and clear methodologies for signal detection amidst the ever-increasing regulations requires companies to have trained and competent staff to perform such activities.



Benefits of attending:

Clarify the EU regulatory requirements for signal detection

Learn to use the EudraVigilance quantitative signal tool

Understand the safety review cycle and the safety review meeting and process

Understand EVDAS functionalities and outputs

Discuss safety communication - the CCSI/SCSI and labelling

Gain a better understanding of risk-benefit analysis - benefit-risk assessments and benefit-risk outcomes

Key Topics Covered:



An introduction to safety signals

History of safety signals

The nature of safety signals

The definition of safety signals

Safety sources for signal detection

Causality and signal detection

Causality assessments for signal review

Data quality in safety assessments

Causality versus incidence (DMEs and IMEs)

Generic and innovator products

The safety review meeting and process

Setting up a safety review

Risk determinations for safety review signal trackers

Information and templates

Logistical safety and product safety

Information from safety reviews

Safety assessments life cycle

Pre-clinical safety

Clinical safety

Class-related safety issues

Post-marketing safety

Product suspensions/withdrawals

The regulatory requirements for signal detection - Module IX

The frequency of safety reviews (risk assessment)

The EU and US signal detection requirements

Signal detection and benefit-risk assessments

The regulators and signals

The signal review cycle

Safety profiling

Signal detection, validation, confirmation

Analysis and prioritisation, assessment

Recommendation for action

Quantitative and qualitative signal detections

Standard MedDRA queries (SMQs) and signal detection

ICSRs and case quality

Follow-up methodology and regulatory requirements

Events of special interest

Signals and their discussion

Signals and DSURs

Signals and PSURs/PBRERs

Signals and risk management plans/REMs and minimisation

Signals and labelling

Safety communication

The CCSI/DCSI and labelling

Triaging for safety amendments

Emerging safety issues

Urgent safety restrictions

Product suspension and withdrawal

Quantitative signal analysis

Signal detection methodologies

Background - why quantitative signal detection?

Measures of disproportionality (PRR, ROR, MGPS, BCPNN)

Regulatory and industry activity (including EudraVigilance)

EVDAS and the EU

The PRAC and signals

The EVDAS system

Signals arising from EVDAS

Risk-benefit analysis

Calculating the extent of benefit by indication

Identifying significant product risks

Benefit-risk assessments

Benefit-risk outcomes

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fg72tt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets