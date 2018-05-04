Two Day Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals Seminar: London, United Kingdom - July 4th-5th, 2018

Design efficient stability studies that are suitable for global marketing. Be able to carry out appropriate stability studies and manage stability samples and facilities, learning how to save resources on stability testing and improve the likelihood of regulatory approval of stability protocols.

By attending this comprehensive two-day seminar delegates will learn how to design efficient stability studies that are suitable for global marketing, be able to carry out appropriate stability studies and manage stability samples and facilities. Also know how to save resources on stability testing and improve the likelihood of regulatory approval of stability protocols

Benefits in Attending:

Gain knowledge on Storage Tests, Conditions and Protocols n Learn how to design Protocols for global marketing

Discover how to manage Stability Samples and Facilities

Develop robust Stability Indicating Methods

Comply with Stability requirements for existing products and line extensions

Understand what Stability Testing is required following changes to a product

Discuss data treatment, shelf life assignment and extrapolation

Who Should Attend:



Personnel involved in:

Stability testing of pharmaceutical products

The design of stability protocols

The management of stability samples and facilities

The development of pharmaceuticals which require stability testing

The production of regulatory documents which include stability data

Quality assurance

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3hc4dp/two_day_stability?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-day-stability-testing-of-pharmaceuticals-seminar-london-united-kingdom---july-4th-5th-2018-300642164.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

