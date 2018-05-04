Two Day Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals Seminar: London, United Kingdom - July 4th-5th, 2018

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Design efficient stability studies that are suitable for global marketing. Be able to carry out appropriate stability studies and manage stability samples and facilities, learning how to save resources on stability testing and improve the likelihood of regulatory approval of stability protocols.
Benefits in Attending:
- Gain knowledge on Storage Tests, Conditions and Protocols n Learn how to design Protocols for global marketing
- Discover how to manage Stability Samples and Facilities
- Develop robust Stability Indicating Methods
- Comply with Stability requirements for existing products and line extensions
- Understand what Stability Testing is required following changes to a product
- Discuss data treatment, shelf life assignment and extrapolation
Who Should Attend:
Personnel involved in:
- Stability testing of pharmaceutical products
- The design of stability protocols
- The management of stability samples and facilities
- The development of pharmaceuticals which require stability testing
- The production of regulatory documents which include stability data
- Quality assurance
