Two Day Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals Seminar: London, United Kingdom - July 4th-5th, 2018

News provided by

Research and Markets

08:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Design efficient stability studies that are suitable for global marketing. Be able to carry out appropriate stability studies and manage stability samples and facilities, learning how to save resources on stability testing and improve the likelihood of regulatory approval of stability protocols.

By attending this comprehensive two-day seminar delegates will learn how to design efficient stability studies that are suitable for global marketing, be able to carry out appropriate stability studies and manage stability samples and facilities. Also know how to save resources on stability testing and improve the likelihood of regulatory approval of stability protocols

Benefits in Attending:

  • Gain knowledge on Storage Tests, Conditions and Protocols n Learn how to design Protocols for global marketing
  • Discover how to manage Stability Samples and Facilities
  • Develop robust Stability Indicating Methods
  • Comply with Stability requirements for existing products and line extensions
  • Understand what Stability Testing is required following changes to a product
  • Discuss data treatment, shelf life assignment and extrapolation

Who Should Attend:

Personnel involved in:

  • Stability testing of pharmaceutical products
  • The design of stability protocols
  • The management of stability samples and facilities
  • The development of pharmaceuticals which require stability testing
  • The production of regulatory documents which include stability data
  • Quality assurance

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3hc4dp/two_day_stability?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-day-stability-testing-of-pharmaceuticals-seminar-london-united-kingdom---july-4th-5th-2018-300642164.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

08:45 ET Global Gose Beer Market Report 2018-2022: Growing Popularity of...

08:30 ET Global Phosphate Rock Market Review 2017-2018 & Forecasts to 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Two Day Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals Seminar: London, United Kingdom - July 4th-5th, 2018

News provided by

Research and Markets

08:15 ET