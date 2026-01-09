Two Decades of Brand Evolution: Global Top Brands Witness Transformation and Perseverance of Consumer Electronics Industry

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Top Brands Award Ceremony and International Consumer Electronics Industry Leaders' Summit were held in Las Vegas on January 7, 2026 during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a major event in the global consumer electronics industry. This event marked the 20th anniversary of the Global Top Brands (GTB) selection. Founded by International Data Group in 2006, GTB is hosted by Asia Digital Group and Europe Digital Group, and supported by TWICE and International Data Corporation (IDC), an authoritative market research and analysis firm. It has become a key benchmark for assessing brand competitiveness and industry influence on a global scale.

Over the past two decades, it has not only tracked the sustained leadership of global giants like Apple, Samsung, and Sony but has also observed the remarkable journey of Chinese brands such as Huawei, TCL, BOE, and ECOVACS as they transitioned from followers to competitors, and in some cases, leaders in their fields. The evolution of the rankings provides a dynamic chronicle of the industry, reflecting major changes in the consumer electronics sector, from technological breakthroughs and market restructuring to ecosystem integration. The rise and fall of brands vividly capture 20 years of innovation and transformation within the global consumer electronics landscape.

The World Witnessing GTB's 20-Year Journey as a Guiding Force

In his address, Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony expressed that Las Vegas is transforming from an entertainment city into a world-leading R&D hub. The inaugural GTB event was held here in 2006, and the past 20 years have been a remarkable journey. Through two decades of dedicated effort, GTB has established a new standard by uniting strength across various fields and industries. Holding the GTB event on the second day of CES in Las Vegas is commendable and deserves recognition, as this 20-year commitment has garnered international acknowledgment. Moving forward, he hopes that all sectors will collaborate to create a more promising future for consumer electronics.

In honor of GTB's outstanding contributions and benchmark status over the past 20 years, Mr. Stavros Anthony presented the GTB hosts with a "Certificate of Recognition" issued by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. This certificate formally acknowledges Global Top Brands for its exceptional performance in recognizing and promoting global brand leadership, innovation, and achievements in the consumer electronics and technology industries over the past twenty years. This authoritative recognition from a leading state government in the technology sector in the USA signifies that GTB's credibility and influence within the industry have received significant international validation. Following this, he personally awarded certificates to the leading brands recognized in the GTB list for the 2025–2026 period.

Zhang Li, Co-President of Asia Digital Group and a representative of the event hosts, stated in her speech that the competition in the consumer electronics industry has traditionally focused on individual products. The GTB awards primarily recognize standalone items within specific categories. However, the industry has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem of competition. Advancements in AI are expected to drive further progress and foster more innovation and possibilities. The GTB awards are also expanding their criteria to incorporate horizontal comparisons and innovation metrics. This change will establish GTB as a benchmark for assessing product and brand growth. With 20 years of experience, GTB aims to help more companies and brands identify the right direction for future innovation and development.

Adam Goldstein, Vice President of TWICE, discussed in his speech that the power of a brand extends beyond just the product itself. It is increasingly reflected in strategic initiatives focused on sustainable innovation and global responsibility. As a long-time observer and chronicler of the consumer electronics industry, TWICE is honored to have witnessed and participated in its evolution alongside GTB over the past two decades. Through its reporting, TWICE amplifies the industry's voice and leverages platforms like GTB to connect consumers and partners worldwide with influential, innovative, and globally minded brands.

Ines Haaga, Director of Global Strategic Insights at NIQ GfK, presented on "2026 Global Consumer Electronics Industry Trends Analysis". In her presentation, she highlighted the changing nature of consumer purchasing decisions. Price has always been a key factor for consumers, and, in the current economic climate, cost-performance is an increasingly important consideration. As the market has evolved, consumers have placed greater emphasis on product quality and have become willing to accept higher costs for superior products. Businesses need to strike a balance to effectively stimulate consumer spending. Besides, integrating AI is crucial for the development of consumer electronics and has significant untapped potential. We can expect more products to incorporate AI in the future, resulting in an enhanced user experience.

During the panel discussion, Co-President of Asia Digital Group Zhang Li acted as the moderator and led an in-depth discussion with Grant Morgan, Senior Editor at TWICE; Namrata Gotarne, Global Strategic Insights Director at NIQ GfK; and Dr. Allen Yang, Chairman of the AI Racing Program at UC Berkeley, Executive Director of the FHL Vive Center for Enhanced Reality at UC Berkeley, Founder of the UC Berkeley's TAI (Teaching Assistant Intelligence) Project, and Chairman of the Judging Committee for the Hitch Open World AI Racing Championship. The discussion centered on "New Era of Agent: Reshaping, Evolving, and Converging", providing a comprehensive analysis of the significant impact that new technologies, demands, and ecosystems are having on the development of the consumer electronics industry in today's rapidly changing landscape.

Display Industry: From Technological Catch-Up to Landscape Transformation

According to NIQ data, global sales in the technology and consumer electronics industry surpassed 1.29 trillion US dollars in 2025, with emerging markets contributing 40% of this growth. High-end innovative products have become key drivers of value enhancement. The evolution of the display industry, as a cornerstone of consumer electronics, represents one of the most significant transformative trajectories within the sector. The shifts in the GTB rankings clearly illustrate the evolving competitive landscape, from "Japan and South Korea in the lead" to "China at the forefront". Twenty years ago, CRT technology dominated the market, while companies like Sharp and Samsung solidified their high-end positions with LCD and OLED technologies, and Chinese brands were still establishing themselves by offering competitive price-performance ratios.

As CRT technology was gradually replaced by LCD technology, the display industry entered the era of the flat-panel revolution. Chinese brands like TCL and BOE seized the opportunities presented by LCD advancements, breaking into the core market through panel manufacturing. These companies overcame the technical challenges associated with TN, IPS, and VA panel technologies by continuously investing in R&D, effectively dismantling existing barriers. TCL focused on innovations in mini LED backlighting, and BOE honed its expertise in ADS Pro display technology, both of which established their competitive advantages. Both made the 2025-2026 Global Top CE Brands Top 50 list once again, with their products winning multiple awards and gaining international recognition for technological innovation. TCL and BOE's progress exemplifies the transformation of Chinese brands from parameter chasing to standard setting. Meanwhile, Royole, once celebrated for its award-winning flexible OLED technology, has gradually faded from the mainstream market due to challenges in balancing technological innovation with commercial viability. In contrast, established companies such as Konka, Skyworth, and Changhong have maintained their presence in the display market by focusing on niche applications.

Industry data further underscores this shift. The global display panel market reached 180 billion US dollars in 2025, with Chinese panel manufacturers capturing over 55% of the market share. BOE and TCL CSOT have firmly established themselves as the top two global players, signaling a complete restructuring of the display industry landscape.

Smart Home: Evolving from Single-Product Intelligence to Ecological Interconnectivity

The evolution of smart home technology has redefined the ecological hub of our living environments. Over the past 20 years, it has transitioned from early single-device automation to a surge in single-product intelligence driven by the IoT. Today, we find ourselves in Whole Home Smart 3.0, where ecological integration capabilities have become central to competition and have evolved into a fully interconnected ecosystem. The remarkable rise of Chinese brands in the GTB rankings marks a significant transformation in the global smart living landscape.

Following the explosion of IoT technology after 2010, a wave of single-product intelligence emerged. ECOVACS concentrated on the robot vacuum segment, establishing itself as a leader in precision cleaning technology. Brands like Huawei and Xiaodu Zaijia leveraged voice interaction technology to transform smart speakers into essential entry-level household products. The industry has entered the Whole Home Smart 3.0 era, where ecological interconnectivity has emerged as a core competitive advantage. In the 2025-2026 rankings, CHiQ and ECOVACS were recognized among the Global Smart Home Brands Top 10, underscoring the rise of Chinese smart home companies as key players in the global market. With robust supply chains and advancements in AI and IoT technologies, Chinese firms have evolved from offering single products to developing comprehensive smart home ecosystems, thereby reshaping the global smart home landscape. According to industry data, the global smart home market exceeded 2.1 trillion US dollars in 2025, with whole home smart penetration surpassing 55%. Chinese brands, through strategic ecological initiatives and technological innovation, now command a substantial share of the global market.

The Rise and Fall of Brands: Charting the Path of Evolution Amidst Change

The GTB 20-Year Rankings reveal brand evolution. In pursuit of growth, many brands have ventured beyond their comfort zones, resulting in a surge of cross-industry innovators. Examples include Baidu's Apollo, which integrates smart driving with vehicle-home connectivity; Meituan, which connects physical services through unmanned delivery hardware; and Sogou, which focuses on AI input and translation products tailored for specific scenarios. As technological convergence accelerates, brand boundaries continue to expand. Only through continuous innovation and agile adaptation can they remain at the forefront of their industries. Companies like Huawei, BOE, and TCL have transitioned from product exports to technology output through relentless R&D and ecosystem development.

Over the past two decades, GTB has evolved into more than just an awards selection. It has become a vital platform for trend insights, ecosystem connections, and industry advancement. It reflects the past and points toward the future. In the upcoming phase of deep integration of AI and IoT, consumer electronics are poised to further embrace scenario-based, ecological, and sustainable development. GTB will continue to provide a professional, authoritative, and historical perspective, partnering with global brands to shape a blueprint for the intelligent new era.

SOURCE Global Top Brands