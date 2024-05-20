Two Decades of Zhejiang-Baranya Friendship Celebrated in Pécs, Hungary

PECS, Hungary, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15th, officials and dignitaries gathered at the Expo Center PÉCS to celebrate the 20th anniversary celebration of establishment of friendly relations between China's Zhejiang province and Hungary's Baranya County. The event coincided with the opening of the Oriental Aesthetics Exhibition 'Encountering Poetic Zhejiang in the 24 Solar Terms', a showcase of China's rich cultural heritage through the lens of the solar terms. The event was co-hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial People's Government and the Baranya County Government, with organizational support from the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Department of Foreign Affairs of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government. Approx. 150 guests took part in the event. Distinguished attendees included Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Congress; Őri László, President of the Baranya County Assembly; Sun Jie, the Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Hungary; and Chen Guangsheng, Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

The Oriental Aesthetics Exhibition, divided into four themed sections—'Spring - Honoring Life', 'Summer - Embracing Prosperity', 'Autumn - Sharing Sweetness', and 'Winter - Meditation'—illustrated the rich tapestry of Chinese traditional culture that corresponds with the solar terms through its intangible arts and crafts, emphasizing the harmony and philosophical depth of Chinese engagement with nature.

The event not only commemorated a longstanding partnership but also paved the way for future cultural exchanges and cooperation, reinforcing the bonds of friendship and collaborative potential between Zhejiang and Baranya.