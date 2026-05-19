TWO DICE SECURES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM OAK VIEW GROUP

Investment Accelerates Two Dice's Slate of Original Live Event Franchises and Licensable IP

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Dice, a live entertainment and media company founded by industry veterans George Kliavkoff and Jennifer Worthington, today announced a Series A strategic investment by Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services. With this investment, Two Dice will accelerate its development of scalable, IP-driven experience franchises across sports, music and culture.

The investment pairs Two Dice's portfolio of original live event franchises and licensable intellectual property with OVG's global venue platform, operating expertise, premium hospitality infrastructure and sponsorship sales capabilities. As part of OVG's investment, Chris Granger, Oak View Group's Chief Executive Officer, will join Two Dice's Board of Directors.

Two Dice creates live experience platforms designed to deepen fan engagement, build community, and create lasting memories. Its model is built around passion-driven categories with the potential to scale across venues, media extensions, merchandise, sponsorship, licensing, and strategic partnerships.

"Oak View Group is one of the most innovative companies in live entertainment, and this partnership gives Two Dice access to a level of venue insight, operational sophistication and entrepreneurial creativity that is unmatched," said Kliavkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of Two Dice. "Our ambition is to build the next generation of live experience franchises — formats that can operate within and adjacent to major venues, attract sponsors, generate media value and become durable IP."

Worthington, Co-Founder and President of Two Dice, said, "We started Two Dice with the belief that people are seeking live experiences that feel bigger, more emotional and more connected to the communities they care about. Oak View Group's investment allows us to move faster, think bigger and build formats designed to become recurring cultural franchises."

Granger said, "Two Dice represents exactly the kind of premium, immersive live entertainment platform we believe in. George and Jennifer understand how to build experiences that are commercially compelling, emotionally resonant, and capable of scaling. We look forward to seeing Two Dice's original concepts come to life in new and exciting ways."

About Two Dice

Two Dice is a live entertainment and media company creating scalable, IP-driven experience franchises across sports, music, and culture. Two Dice develops original live event platforms designed to activate major venues, deepen fan engagement, build community, create lasting memories, and grow into durable, licensable entertainment properties. Visit TwoDice.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group is the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services, with a platform spanning venue development and end-to-end capabilities across venue management, hospitality, and sponsorship sales. Founded in 2015, the company serves a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

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SOURCE Two Dice