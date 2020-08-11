Two digital assessment options now available for equivalent, standardized intelligence testing from PAR

LUTZ, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since COVID-19 changed the way psychologists work, many have been searching for ways to continue serving their clients and students while adhering to social distancing requirements or adopting safer in-person assessment practices.

PAR, a leading psychological test publisher, is proud to announce two digital administration options for one of its most popular intelligence tests, the Reynolds Intellectual Assessment Scales, Second Edition (RIAS-2), and its screening version, the Reynolds Intellectual Screening Test (RIST-2):

The RIAS-2/RIST-2 Remote consists of minimally modified test materials that allow you to assess your students when you're apart via your videoconferencing platform.

The RIAS-2 and RIST-2 In-Person e-Stimulus Books are convenient and more hygienic alternatives to paper stimulus books designed to be used via tablet during face-to-face administration.

The RIAS-2 and the RIST-2 are gold-standard intelligence tests. A full IQ battery, the RIAS-2 is appropriate for individuals ages 3 to 94 years and can be administered in less time and for less cost than similar measures. The RIST-2 is a quick and reliable measure of general cognitive aptitude.

A big draw of the digital versions is their equivalence to the traditional paper-and-pencil version, established via an equivalency study (available for review by clicking on the Resources tab at parinc.com/RIAS2). This means that users can trust the results obtained using the digital versions are just as reliable as those obtained using the paper version.

"We are thrilled to provide these options to our Customers," said Kristin Greco, PAR CEO. "In line with our mission of continuing to support our Customers during these uncertain times, they offer flexibility in testing that will help serve clients and students in the years to come."

To learn more, visit parinc.com/RIAS2_Remote and parinc.com/RIAS2, or call PAR Customer Support at 1.800.331.8378.

Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of assessment instruments, software, and other related materials. Over the past four decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing Customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled Customer service.

SOURCE PAR, Inc.