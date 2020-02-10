Two Discovery Senior Living Execs Accept Leadership Appointments With American Senior Housing Association

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has announced that CEO Richard J. Hutchinson and Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Lisa Lacy have accepted leadership appointments by the American Senior Housing Association (ASHA), the largest member organization dedicated to promoting quality and innovation, and advancing research and legal and regulatory matters for companies engaged in all facets of senior housing.

Hutchinson has been elected to the Executive Board, where he will act as the Political Action Committee (PAC) Chair. This role will entail coordinating both fundraising and support of legislative advocacy in Washington, D.C. on behalf of the Association and the broader senior living industry. In this capacity, Hutchinson will represent the interests of more than 500 companies from all corners of the industry, from owners and operators to financial and development specialists.

"Our industry is one in the midst of an exciting and future-minded transformation," said Hutchinson. "So especially today, as our company and industry evolve to better fit the needs of an entirely new generation of seniors, Lisa and I are honored to represent Discovery Senior Living on this national platform, where we'll have the opportunity to help influence and carry our company and broader industry forward."

Lacy has been named to ASHA's "Where You Work Matters" task force, and will help lead nationwide efforts to develop strategies for educating the current and future workforce about the benefits of a career in the senior housing industry. These efforts are especially integral at a time when companies industry-wide are emphasizing the importance of team member recruitment and retention to keep pace with the rapid growth and future demand expectations within the senior living and care industry.

"At Discovery Senior Living and elsewhere, hard work and innovation are happening every day to create the communities and lifestyle experiences of the future, and to engage a dedicated and skilled workforce to go with that," said Lacy. "I'm proud of mine and Richard's involvement with ASHA, and believe it further signifies Discovery Senior Living's role as a company on the leading edge of this industry."

