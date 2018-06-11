Two Distinguished Firms Join Forces to Meet Rising Demand for Sound Financial Advice

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Patrick and his team, and am excited that we have a shared vision, values and goals," explains Dan Lengyel co-Managing Partner, Spectrum Financial Group. "By combining our strengths, we can provide even more value to our advisors thus supporting their ability to meet client needs and increasing their capacity to positively impact the community."

The unified firm has 130 financial service professionals responsible for over $6 Billion in client assets, operating from offices located throughout Texas, Oklahoma and other Southern states. Spectrum Financial Group's advisors' primary focus is working with local community members, executives, professionals and business owners addressing their asset management and risk management needs. Their expertise combined with the integration of wealth management, life insurance, disability income, long-term care insurance, etc., allow advisors to provide value for their clients in a differentiated manner. Spectrum Financial Group's relationship with the 160-year-old financial service mainstay, MassMutual, brings national resources to bear to this regional firm.

"A major advantage of this merger is the opportunity to leverage unique talents and share resources, including highly specialized professionals with financial planning, analysis, asset protection, investments, benefits consulting, and business succession expertise," adds Patrick Thuecks, Co-Managing Partner Spectrum Financial Group. "We look forward to creating immediate synergies among the teams by co-locating our headquarters at Two Galleria Tower in Dallas."

For more information about this regional financial service powerhouse, please contact Ashley Richter at 972-455-4318.

