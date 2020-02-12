Two Dogs Generate Over $100,000 For Critical Surgical Care For Children

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Mending Kids, a non-profit organization, celebrated its 15th year of providing free surgeries to children with complex medical conditions, successfully kicked off its biggest and most important fundraiser of the year- its annual Imagine Gala and award ceremony. The gala was held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The jam-packed event had over 300 attendees. The evening was hosted by Dana Powell, of Modern Family and chaired by Dorothy Lucey.

A major highlight from the evening occurred during the lively bidding for a Devine K9 trained dog. During the live auction, a demonstration with one of these canines excited guests as the dog showed off its impressive skills to immediately and consistently respond to a number of commands resulting in a final bid over $100,000 for two of these highly specialized trained companion dogs. Proceeds from this alone will unleash critical surgical care for potentially hundreds of children.

Other memorable moments of the evening included a special tribute video from Jimmy Kimmel, guest appearance from Marcello Reyes, of Modern Family, and participation of three mended kids.

Four honorees were presented with awards acknowledging their outstanding achievements for being the pillars and heroes of Mending Kids. Isabelle Fox, Executive Director of Mending Kids, presented the Mend Award to renown American Board-Certified Pediatric Cardiologists, Dr. Ferry, longtime board member responsible for leading nearly 20 overseas missions, and Dr. Timothy Casarez, member of the medical team responsible for performing life-saving heart surgery on Jimmy Kimmel's son. Dr. Ferry and Dr. Casarez practice through Pediatric Cardiology Medical Associates in Encino, California and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Former Mending Kids intern, now surgeon, Dr. Lia Jacobson was presented the Hope award by her mentee Dr. Cecilia Protas, an ENT doctor from Tanzania. Norma Roque, Reporter for Univision, presented the Love award to Mrs. Lila Rodriguez, longtime board member and liaison for Mending Kids' Central American Missions.

Guests were entertained by Grammy-nominated musical group Chapel Hart and sponsors included: KaZMac Music Production, Paul Mitchell haircare systems, Greenberg Traurig, Sterling Engagements, Shriners Hospital for Children, Dr. Ayal Wilner, Heilo Skincare and more.

The event was a celebration of heroes, philanthropists, and the unification of a community dedicated to saving hundreds of futures and restoring lives. To date almost 4500 children in the US and around the world have received specialized pediatric surgical life-saving care from medical professionals from renown hospitals who volunteer their time and skills with this organization, passing on their knowledge and elevating the standards of care.

Donor contributions from the event will go toward funding Mending Kids core life-saving programs: Hometown Mission, Mend US, Overseas Surgical Mission, and Individual Surgical Care where volunteer surgical teams correct acute conditions such as, congenital heart, colorectal malformations, plastic and burns, orthopedic abnormalities, and severe scoliosis.

"It is my privilege to know some of these children. I have played with these kids and prayed with their parents. People say missions are life changing. I don't know if a mission will change your life. But it will change your heart." -Dorothy Lucey, Mending Kids Chair, and Media Personality

