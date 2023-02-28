Two El Paso Family Physicians Join MDVIP Primary Care Network

"It's a privilege to provide comprehensive primary care to families in the community for the last 15 years," said Dr. Xavier Muñoz. "Through my affiliation with MDVIP, I look forward to continuing to serve as a healthcare partner to patients and providing more advanced screening tools and services that enable us to better assess risk and establish wellness plans in which we are both fully invested."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect app and website allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including longevity, men's health, women's health, brain health, heart disease and obesity.

About Patricia Lopez Po, M.D.

Dr. Lopez Po received her medical degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) in Mexico and completed her internship and residency in Family Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso. She is a diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and is an attending physician at The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus and Memorial Campus. In addition to preventive care, Dr. Lopez Po has a special interest in women's health, hormone replacement therapy for men and women, aesthetics and travel medicine. She is also a clinical associate professor at Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces, New Mexico. For more information about Dr. Lopez Po, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/PatriciaLopezPoMD.

About Xavier J. Muñoz, D.O.

Dr. Muñoz received his medical degree from Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific in Pomona, California. He completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Dr. Muñoz is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence. He has been recognized by the Texas Academy of Family Physicians for his efforts fostering relationships with elected officials to advance the specialty of family medicine statewide. For more information about Dr. Muñoz, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/XavierMunozDO.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in the El Paso, Texas, area.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 377,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

