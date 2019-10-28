Two Electric Cooperatives Light Up Cloud Communications with Alianza VoIP Solution

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calix ConneXions -- Alianza Inc., the cloud voice platform company, announced today that two electric cooperatives have selected Alianza's VoIP solution to power their VoIP product portfolios.

Since launching its fiber broadband VoIP solution in 2017, Alianza now powers VoIP for more than 25 electric cooperatives. This includes three of the largest rural electric cooperative ISPs: Co-Mo Connect, Midwest Energy & Communications, and OzarksGo, all with at least 10,000 fiber broadband subscribers.

Many electric cooperatives across the nation are active in deploying broadband to rural and underserved America. Bundling phone services to residential and business customers plays an integral part in these broadband initiatives as it enhances the business case for fiber deployments and enables co-ops to best serve their members.

Joining as new Alianza customers to launch a cloud communications portfolio are:

Cumberland Connect – launching in 2019, the ISP subsidiary of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation will be deploying broadband and phone services to its 100,000-plus members over the next several years.

– launching in 2019, the ISP subsidiary of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation will be deploying broadband and phone services to its 100,000-plus members over the next several years. ecoLINK – the newly launched ISP of East Central Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, serving more than 34,000 members, is in the process of rolling out a broadband portfolio including residential and commercial VoIP services.

Russell Lytle, ecoLINK's Director of Broadband Operations commented, "Alianza's mission and values are aligned with ours. That plus the modern, easy-to-use VoIP platform made Alianza the right choice for ecoLINK for our cloud communications portfolio."

"Alianza is dedicated to helping co-operatives serve their members as they launch broadband services," commented Mark Cook, Fiber to the Home Project and Engineering Division Manager of Cumberland Connect. "Our partnership allows us to offer the best suite of residential, cloud PBX and SIP trunking services to our customers."

Alianza is an Associate Member of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and the leading cloud VoIP partner for electric cooperatives with more than 25 co-ops customers. Alianza's VoIP solution for ISPs, cable MSOs and telcos will be on display at Calix ConneXions taking place October 26-29 in Las Vegas. Alianza is a Calix partner and Gold Sponsor of its annual fiber broadband conference.

"These electric cooperatives are doing important work bringing economic vitality to their communities with state-of-the-art broadband services," stated Kevin Dundon, Executive Vice President, with Alianza. "Broadband and cloud voice is a powerful combination and we are working in lockstep with Cumberland Connect and ecoLINK teams to help them best serve their members."

About Alianza

Alianza makes cloud communications radically better for service providers with a web-scale, API-driven SaaS solution. Our Cloud Voice Platform is a turnkey cloud-sourced solution that enables cable, fiber and wireless broadband providers to realize massive simplification, new service possibilities and a lower total cost of ownership. Expanding CPaaS applications, this new way to deliver voice untangles service providers from the restraints of old-school voice networks and accelerates innovation and growth. Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cumberland Connect

Cumberland Connect is a wholly-owned nonprofit broadband subsidiary of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation in Tennessee. Founded in 2019, Cumberland Connect is designing and engineering a powerful, innovative fiber-optic network that once completed, will provide access to high-speed fiber internet, phone, and video services to all CEMC members. Fueled by passion and excitement, those at Cumberland Connect are looking forward to serving and investing in the communities of all CEMC members with the hopes of improving their lives through the introduction of high-speed broadband services. It's time everyone has access to high-speed fiber internet services.

About ecoLINK

ecoLINK, powered by East Central Oklahoma Electric Cooperative and headquartered in Okmulgee, provides fiber to the home (FTTH) services for East Central's rural electric cooperative members and other subscribers throughout a 3,000 square mile area south of Tulsa. ecoLINK offers premium VoIP and Gigabit fiber broadband service in an area significantly underserved, or entirely unserved, by other broadband providers.

