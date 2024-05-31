TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED "WOMEN OF INFLUENCE" IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partners Amy Russell and Cate Veeneman have been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its "Women of Influence: Attorneys" special edition. "The women covered in these pages have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," states the publication.

"Ms. Russell is a Partner in the firm's Litigation Department," highlights the publication. "She has represented clients from a wide range of industries in cases involving issues related to real estate, construction, employment, entertainment, professional malpractice, corporate governance and breach of fiduciary duty. She regularly works in both state and federal court and has experience representing clients at trial, in arbitration and in mediation. Ms. Russell's extensive experience and record of success have garnered her attention and accolades from her peers. In her spare time, Russell demonstrates her dedication to her field as a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Women's Lawyer Association of Los Angeles."

"Ms. Veeneman is also a Partner in the firm's Litigation Department, specializing in employment litigation," states the publication. "She has represented a broad range of clients, from individuals and rising companies in the real estate and hospitality industries to national retail companies and lending institutions. Ms. Veeneman regularly works in both state and federal court. She has published several articles on class action as well as food and beverage legal issues. She has also given several presentations in the Los Angeles community regarding employment legal issues, including an analysis on the effect recent changes in California law has had on employee classification."

