TWO EXCLUSIVE PACKAGES FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER EXPERIENCE AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SHENZHEN

A seamless stay in a modern metropolis

SHENZHEN, China, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative art-filled oasis in a buzzing modern metropolis, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen is the perfect getaway for international and Chinese travellers alike seeking an inspiring connection to the contagious energy of its Shenzhen home. The Hotel's two exclusive new offers – Stay Longer and the Limousine Package – ensure there's no better time to explore this vibrant city gem.

Stay Longer



Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen - Outdoor Swimming Pool

Valid for selected dates from now to December 31, 2024, the Hotel's Stay Longer offer provides a complimentary third night for every two consecutive paid nights – the ideal excuse to enjoy the beat of China's cosmopolitan powerhouse heart a little longer.

From swimming in the outdoor and indoor pools to world-class dining, there are an array of luxurious experiences to savour at the city's modern retreat. Just steps away from the Hotel, high-end shopping and restful green spaces invite vacation vibes, or that extra day might be spent exploring nearby attractions.

A Seamless Getaway

Valid from now to June 30, 2024, embark on a stylish voyage into the summer with the Hotel's seamless Limousine Package. With the option of a one-way arrival or departure limousine service between Hong Kong International Airport and the Hotel. Other package benefits include breakfast for two, 15% off food and beverages, 20% off Hotel laundry service and 30% off additional nights booked beyond the one-night package stay period.

Just ten minutes by car to The Stock Exchange and Civic Center, the Hotel's location in the heart of the Futian district makes it ideal for business travel, while a glamorous city getaway with friends might feature catching up over cocktails at chic Yi Lounge, luxurious Spa treatments with aromatic Asian eaglewood, and dazzling dining at contemporary Cantonese restaurant Zhuo Yue Xuan.

Whether travelling from Hong Kong, mainland China, or further afield, both domestic and international guests stand to benefit from the two exciting new packages, further cementing the Hotel's iconic lure in the country's third largest metropolis.

For bookings or enquiries, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/shenzhen/offers/

About Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

The Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen is ideally located in the heart of the commercial district of Futian, across the Shenzhen Conference & Exhibition Center and a short walk from the Civic Center which houses the city's Municipal Hall and Museum as well as near the famed Shenzhen Concert Hall and Library. The Hotel is surrounded by 3 modern shopping malls and is a few steps away from the subway metro station and 10-minute drive to two Hong Kong borders of Huanggang and Futian. Built along contemporary lines, the Hotel features 266 rooms inclusive of 32 suites, a Club Lounge, Business Centre, four food and beverage outlets, and a grand ballroom with five other function venues plus unique outdoor multilevel terraces.

