Two Experienced Lawyers Join Plaintiffs' Law Firm Hamilton Wingo in Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based plaintiffs' personal injury and wrongful death law firm Hamilton Wingo is welcoming experienced attorneys Jared Mullowney and Sean Thomas Cook as associates.

"We are excited to continue the firm's growth with these proven professionals," says Hamilton Wingo founder Chris Hamilton. "Jared and Sean are exceptional trial attorneys and a perfect match for our clients and our firm."

Mr. Mullowney has more than 10 years of experience in Texas courts, most recently working as a trial attorney with a personal injury firm in Plano. He has served as lead counsel in multiple trials, including cases involving insurance coverage disputes involving clients facing medical fees and loss of income due to the negligence of others.

Mr. Mullowney is admitted to practice before all Texas state district courts and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law and The University of Texas at Austin.

Mr. Cook joins Hamilton Wingo with more than eight years of trial experience in Florida, Mississippi, California, and Texas. His background includes prior roles with two plaintiffs' personal injury firms and two insurance defense firms in addition to his work with the 3rd Circuit District Attorney's Office in Oxford, Mississippi.

He previously was honored on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list of the nation's top young attorneys. Mr. Cook earned his law degree at The University of Mississippi School of Law after completing his B.S. in Political Science at Florida State University.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo, LLP