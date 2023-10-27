"Two Expos and One Exhibition" Unveiled as Yulin Showcased to the Globe a High Level of Opening-up

YULIN, China, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, The 15th Small and Medium Enterprises Expo (Yulin, China), The 13th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine Expo and the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Spices Exhibition were unveiled at the Yulin International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Leaders and guests jointly commencing the "Two Expos and One Exhibition" of Yulin
At the opening ceremony, the National Backbone Cold Chain Logistics Base City Interconnectivity Cooperation was launched, the Xinhua-Yulin Spice Price Indices were released, and the strategic cooperation agreements, the "Return of Yulin Businesses" project agreements and other industrial project agreements were signed, according to the Publicity Department of Yulin Municipal Government. Wang Chen, Secretary of CPC Yulin Municipal Committee, Assistant to the Minister of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of Indonesia Totok Hari Wibowo, Chae Hong-kyung, Vice Mayor of Jecheon of South Korea, and delegates from various Chinese industrial associations, commerce chambers and research institutes attended the opening ceremony and addressed the audience. Leaders and guests then jointly commenced The 15th Small and Medium Enterprises Expo (Yulin, China), The 13th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine Expo and the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Spices Exhibition. After the conclusion of the opening ceremony, attendees toured the venues of this year's expos and exhibition.

Themed "Big Economy for Small and Medium Enterprises, New Opportunities at the Yulin Expo", this year's Small and Medium Enterprises Expo was held in two separate venues: Yulin International Convention and Exhibition Center and Jiangnan Park. The theme of this year's China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine Expo is "Health, Development, Cooperation, Mutual Benefits", and the main venue was the Yulin Yinfeng International Traditional Chinese Medicine Port. Meanwhile, the Spice Exhibition focused on the central theme of "Spices Gather in Yulin, Fragrances Spread across the World", and the venue was Yulin International Spices Convention and Exhibition Center. In addition, a myriad of other events, like academic symposium, Yulin "Shizi Street" City Culture and Art Festival, and online expo, took place concurrently.

