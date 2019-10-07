Two female industry veterans launch new media platform THE PLUM, for women over 40 -- the juiciest years of life

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The brainchild of two industry veterans, Editor-in-Chief Didi Gluck and Publisher Jennifer Marder, THE PLUM is a multimedia platform targeted to a powerful but underserved market: women over 40.

Gluck (previously of More, Shape, Real Simple and Marie Claire) says THE PLUM is aimed at Generation X, an underserved demographic stuck like a middle child between two louder siblings (boomers and millennials). "We're rich in wisdom and disposable income but short on time. We make the decisions for everyone around us, but we tend to put our own needs last. THE PLUM helps women in this stage of life handle everything from our deepest financial fears to our deepest wrinkles — with wit and irreverence."

Not only have media outlets overlooked Gen X, but brands have too. "We're not your mother's 40," says Marder (previously of More, WWD, Vanity Fair and Marie Claire). Eighty-four percent of women don't define themselves by their age; 67 percent consider themselves to be in the prime of life; 59 percent feel as vibrant and young as ever. Yet the vast majority of women over 40 know that brands underestimate their modernity, intelligence and spending power. It's no secret that women hold the keys to household spending, but women over 50 on average spend more than 250 percent of what the general population spends, and their share of personal wealth in the U.S. keeps increasing — and is projected to reach $22 trillion by 2020. "With more than 200,000 users since our soft launch in July, we have clearly struck a nerve with an audience that deserves to be seen and heard. The time is ripe for THE PLUM," Marder says.

THE PLUM plans to reach 500,000 uniques by the end of 2019, with a robust social presence.

Marder and Gluck are members of Manifest, an award-winning custom content and digital experience marketing agency with offices in New York, Chicago, St. Louis, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. // manifest.com.

