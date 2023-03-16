Two Female Leaders from McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. Honored Among Construction Dive's 2023 Construction Champions Award

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laila Audelo and Rosni Pann have been named two of Construction Dive's Construction Champions of 2023. Now in its third year, the annual list published during Women in Construction Week recognizes the top women in the construction industry.

Laila Audelo and Rosni Pann

Champion in the Rising Star category, Preconstruction Manager Laila Audelo at McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., said, "A career in construction combines my passion for the built world, mitigating environmental impacts, solving complex multilayered challenges and forming meaningful relationships. I've made it my mission to be a positive role model and mentor for the next generation of underrepresented individuals that join this industry."

Champion in the Mentors category, Project Manager Rosni Pann at McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. said, "I choose to work in construction to prove that all women belong and can be successful in whatever sector we like. This industry provides extensive opportunities, allows me to help my community by building hospitals and schools, and will only progress with our involvement and input."

The Construction Dive editorial team selected the Construction Champions based on a pool of more than 400 nominations sent by readers during the first two months of the year.

"This year's entrants represent women in all walks of life and in all levels of experience, from entry-level managers to seasoned executives," said Construction Dive Lead Editor Jennifer Goodman. "The one thing they have in common is their passion for construction as a career path for women, and they are working to share that dream with others."

