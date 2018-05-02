Two Fines Levied by PA Gaming Control Board Totaling $20,000

Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. , operator of the Parx Casino in Bucks County , a $10,000 fine for a card replacement error at a Blackjack table; and,

DETAILS

Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Inc.'s fine stemmed from an incident in which approximately 420 hands of Blackjack were played with a deck of cards missing a Queen of Diamonds but with an extra Jack of Diamonds.

Chester Downs and Marina, LLC was fined by the Board after an individual accessed Harrah's Philadelphia Casino's gaming floor, gamed at slot machines, and was permitted to cash a personal check despite being on the PGCB's Self-Exclusion List. Licensed facilities must refuse wagers from and deny gaming privileges to any Self-Excluded person, along with denying check cashing privileges, player club memberships and cash advances.

The next meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in the PGCB's Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of the Strawberry Square Complex in Harrisburg.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved through the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 18,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

